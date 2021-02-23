Police called to Inverness’ H Samuel after illicit lockdown farewell gathering

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation has been launched at an Inverness jewellery store after staff breached coronavirus restrictions to say goodbye to a colleague.

Police were called to H. Samuel in Eastgate Shopping Centre where members of staff had congregated to drop off baby presents for an employee who was due to go on maternity leave.

The unauthorised gathering took place during lockdown on January 23 when the shop was closed.

After the Boxing Day lockdown the store had remained open for click and collect purposes, however following updated guidelines from the Scottish Government, the shop closed on January 5.

‘Absolutely horrified’

Eastgate Shopping Centre has refused to comment on the incident, however one Inverness councillor said she was “absolutely horrified” at the “irresponsible behaviour”.