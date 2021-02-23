One more time: Remembering Daft Punk at RockNess 2007

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Following the split of Daft Punk we look back to when the techno-duo played out their trademark sound on the banks of Loch Ness.

A little over 13 years ago, in the Clash tent of the RockNess music festival, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo played what would be their last performance to a Scottish crowd.

A lighting problem forced the delay of the performance, leaving fans patiently waiting up to four hours until the band could take centre stage.

By the time they did, the tent was at full capacity and its sides were removed to allow 30,000 people in to watch the spectacle.

Stepping onto the stage, dressed in their famous robot suits, the pair launched into thunderous version of Robot Rock to music lovers cheering and applauding.

The band effortlessly sailed through re-edits and live versions of all their classics, One More Time, Da Funk, Around The World all accompanied by a lightshow like no other with beams of colour filling the Highland sky.

Daft Punk finished the night with an uncharacteristic 10-minute encore, similar to the one found on their 2007 Alive album.

RockNess

For those who may not remember, or were just too young to experience it – RockNess was a major music festival that grew substantially from its beginning in 2006 until it was permanently cancelled in 2013.

In 2007 the festival increased to two days, had additional stages and capacity was increased to 35,000.

Headlining on Saturday were the Chemical Brothers, while Sunday was headlined by Manic Street Preachers on the main stage and Daft Punk in the Clash Arena. Other notable acts included The Charlatans, Groove Armada, The Feeling, and Soulwax playing Nite Versions.

Daft Punk’s set list

Robot Rock / Oh Yeah

Touch It / Technologic

Television Rules the Nation / Crescendolls

Too Long / Steam Machine

Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Burnin’ / Too Long

Face to Face / Short Circuit

One More Time / Aerodynamic

Aerodynamic Beats / Forget About the World

The Prime Time of Your Life / Brainwasher / Rollin’ & Scratchin’ / Alive

Da Funk / Daftendirekt

Superheroes / Human After All / Rock’n Roll

Encore:

Human After All / Together / One More Time / Music Sounds Better With You

Epilogue

Daft Punk announced their split yesterday following an illustrious career that spanned 27 years.

The French electronic music duo, who formed in Paris, announced the news via an eight-minute video posted to their website titled Epilogue.

It shows Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo travelling through a desert-like landscape and concludes with one of the group detonating into hundreds of tiny fragments.

The scene ends by cutting to a sunrise as a choral version of the group’s 2013 song Touch plays and the dates 1993-2021 appear.