Jewellery worth £24,000 stolen from property at Inverness mansion house

Jewellery worth £24,000 has been stolen by thieves from a 19th century mansion house in Inverness.

Police have launched an investigation after an expensive ring and earrings were taken from a property at Muirtown House on Charleston Place.

Thieves made off with a ring worth £20,000 and a pair of earrings costing £4,000.

19th century mansion

The 19th century property, located on the north-west side of Inverness, was built and potentially designed by Major Hugh Robert Duff, who was responsible for erecting the Clachnaharry Monument.

Construction on the property began in 1800 followed by a number of alterations and additions made up until 1851.

The house is now a category B listed property, subdivided into eight separate apartments.

Police issue appeal

The incident is believed to have occurred between April 20 and May 12.

Police have now issued a public appeal to help recover the items.

Individuals with information are being urged to contact police on 101.