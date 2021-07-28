Highland Hospice runners prepare to take on London Landmarks Half Marathon

A team of charity runners are preparing to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Nine runners from Highland Hospice will travel 569 miles south this weekend to represent the charity in the annual endurance challenge.

Organisers of the London-based event were forces to postpone twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Sunday, runners will tackle a 13.1 mile route through the heart of London – and the Highland Hospice team is raring to go.

“It has been a long time in the waiting”

It will be the charity’s communications officer Wendy Morgan’s first half marathon.

She said the group were eager to take on the challenge.

“Our team first registered for this event back in 2019 so it has been a long time in the waiting,” she said.

“We still can’t believe it is actually taking place, and are all looking forward to the challenge.

“Our team are a real mix of abilities when it comes to running, and the added heat in London may make the event more challenging.

“However, I’ve heard the atmosphere on the day is phenomenal and the fact that we proudly representing Highland Hospice in our yellow vests will carry us all through.”

London Landmark Half Marathon

The London Landmarks Half Marathon is a closed road, central London run and is the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster.

The race starts on Pall Mall, finishes by Downing Street and takes runners past London’s most iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

Inverness Travel has generously donated and organised all flights, accommodation and travel for the Hospice’s participation in the event.

Sponsors from the city firm will accompany the group of nine runners as they take on the route.

Scott Murray, from the firm, added: “It’s a privilege to team up with the Highland Hospice, which has supported so many local people over the years.

“At Inverness Travel, we book trips to London nearly every day of the week, so we are more than happy to take this stress away and let the runners concentrate on completing the route and raising vital money for the Highland Hospice.”

Ms Morgan thanked Inverness Travel for going “above and beyond” to support them.

She added: “Having Inverness Travel as our sponsor has been a tremendous support.

“When Inverness Travel first got on board as our sponsor, little did they realise they would be booking and re-booking our arrangements three times, so they really have gone above and beyond and we can’t thank Scott and Sarah enough for this.”