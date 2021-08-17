Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Inverness

Inverness street to temporarily close as housing development nears completion

By Michelle Henderson
August 17, 2021, 6:32 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:04 pm
A section of Church Street in Inverness is to temporarily closed from Monday to make way for underground sewer works.
A section of a busy Inverness street is to be temporarily closed next week as construction works on a multi-million block of flats near completion.

Inverness- based contractors IBI joiners are preparing to go deep underground the city’s Church Street to carry out essential works on the mains sewer.

From Monday, the street will remain closed between School Lane and Post Office Avenue as the leading contractors and developers Ark Estates work with local businesses to ensure “inconvenience is kept to an absolute minimum.”

The works coincide with the delivery of a prominent inner city housing development at 99 Church Street, following the demolition of the city’s former New Start Highland charity shop.

The former New Start Highland charity shop was torn down to make way for the new four-storey development.

The four-storey development is home to 10 one-bedroom flats and a single retail unit, located on the ground floor.

Residents will capture their first glimpse of the finished property in the coming days as contractors begin to demolish the scaffolding surrounding the building’s exterior.

The development is set to be completed a month ahead of schedule, with tenants due to move in by October.

Willie Gray, managing director of Ark Estates said: “It’s unfortunate that there has had to be a road closure to carry out these essential works but in the long term we believe that the new residential and retail development – which we expect to be occupied by October 2021 – will play its part in building a better city centre and breathe life into what was formerly a neglected site.”

Temporary traffic measures

A number of temporary traffic measures will be imposed during the course of the works to support nearby businesses with their daily trade.

The developers will offer a facility to effected businesses to assist with deliveries from a dedicated temporary drop off and pick up zone.

IBI Joiners Managing director Brian Innes apologised to residents and local businesses for the disruption.

Brian Innes, from IBI Joiners, apologised for the disruption.
He said: “I can only apologise to local businesses and residents for the temporary inconvenience but hope that the measures we have put in place will mitigate any disruption.”

99 Church Street

Developers tore down the city’s charity shop to make way for the development, which will house 10 affordable one-bedroom properties and a purpose-built ground floor residential unit.

Archaeologists carried out a thorough dig of the historic grounds, uncovering remnants of medieval ruins; providing a rare glimpse into the history of the city’s iron smithing industry.

Archeologists from AOC Archeology during the excavation on the site.
Archeologists from AOC Archeology undertook the excavation on the site ahead of construction of the new housing and retail development.

AOC Archaeology uncovered two burnt-down medieval structures on the grounds, as well as a wide range of antiquities including medieval coins and iron tools.

Construction on site commenced earlier this year with IBI Joiners aiming to complete it ahead of schedule.

The structure has been designed by Colin Armstrong Architects and masterminded by Ark Estates, developers behind Inverness’s award-winning Raining’s Stairs.

Mr Inness of IBI Joiners spoke of the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the overall scale of the site in completing the ambitious build.

