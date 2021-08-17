Inverness street to temporarily close as housing development nears completion

A section of a busy Inverness street is to be temporarily closed next week as construction works on a multi-million block of flats near completion.

Inverness- based contractors IBI joiners are preparing to go deep underground the city’s Church Street to carry out essential works on the mains sewer.

From Monday, the street will remain closed between School Lane and Post Office Avenue as the leading contractors and developers Ark Estates work with local businesses to ensure “inconvenience is kept to an absolute minimum.”

The works coincide with the delivery of a prominent inner city housing development at 99 Church Street, following the demolition of the city’s former New Start Highland charity shop.

The four-storey development is home to 10 one-bedroom flats and a single retail unit, located on the ground floor.

Residents will capture their first glimpse of the finished property in the coming days as contractors begin to demolish the scaffolding surrounding the building’s exterior.

The development is set to be completed a month ahead of schedule, with tenants due to move in by October.

Willie Gray, managing director of Ark Estates said: “It’s unfortunate that there has had to be a road closure to carry out these essential works but in the long term we believe that the new residential and retail development – which we expect to be occupied by October 2021 – will play its part in building a better city centre and breathe life into what was formerly a neglected site.”

Temporary traffic measures

A number of temporary traffic measures will be imposed during the course of the works to support nearby businesses with their daily trade.

The developers will offer a facility to effected businesses to assist with deliveries from a dedicated temporary drop off and pick up zone.

Brian Innes, from IBI Joiners, apologised for the disruption.

He said: “I can only apologise to local businesses and residents for the temporary inconvenience but hope that the measures we have put in place will mitigate any disruption.”

99 Church Street

Developers tore down the city’s charity shop to make way for the development, which will house 10 affordable one-bedroom properties and a purpose-built ground floor residential unit.

Archaeologists carried out a thorough dig of the historic grounds, uncovering remnants of medieval ruins; providing a rare glimpse into the history of the city’s iron smithing industry.

AOC Archaeology uncovered two burnt-down medieval structures on the grounds, as well as a wide range of antiquities including medieval coins and iron tools.

Construction on site commenced earlier this year with IBI Joiners aiming to complete it ahead of schedule.

The structure has been designed by Colin Armstrong Architects and masterminded by Ark Estates, developers behind Inverness’s award-winning Raining’s Stairs.

Mr Inness of IBI Joiners spoke of the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the overall scale of the site in completing the ambitious build.