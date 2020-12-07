Inverness charity shop demolished to make way for affordable housing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Construction on a new block of flats in Inverness is to commence in the New Year following the demolition of a city centre charity shop.

Ark Estates have torn down the New Start Highland charity shop at 99 Church Street to make way for a modern four-storey complex.

Designed by Colin Armstrong Architects, the premises will house 10 affordable one-bedroom properties and a ground floor residential unit.

The demolition marks the first major milestone in the project since work began in August.

Work on site was due to commence early this year but plans were put on hold by the pandemic.

Archaeologists have been conducting work on site, uncovering some interesting antiquities which have now been recorded and preserved.

Willie Gray, managing director of Ark Estates spoke of their delight following completion of phase one of the works.

He said: “We are delighted to have completed the demolition phase on Church St and are looking forward to commencing construction on this eagerly anticipated retail/residential project early in the New Year.

“The first phase has been fascinating as contractors have worked closely with archaeologists and the Highland Council due to the ancient nature of this prime Inverness site. We have uncovered some interesting antiquities that have been recorded and preserved.”

Up to 45 full-paid positions have been made available to local tradesmen during the construction phase of the project.

The city project follows in the footsteps of Ark Estates award-winning Raining’s Stairs development.

The property has secured numerous national accolades including being voted the Best Residential Housing Development in the UK.

© Supplied by Trail Architects

Two years on, the Inverness based developers have now added another trophy to their cabinet after securing the only Scottish award at the prestigious British Homes Awards in the Housing Crisis Solution category.

Gail Matheson, Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) chief executive said: “HHA’s Raining Stairs was the only Scottish winner at this year’s British Homes Awards, which highlights the innovation, quality and impact of a development which not only Inverness should be proud of, but the whole of Scotland.

“It also goes to show the ambition and what can be achieved by working in partnership with the Scottish Government, The Highland Council and local suppliers.

“We are extremely proud of Raining Stairs, which has been the catalyst for more regeneration in this historic part of Inverness, as well as the transformational economic and social benefits it continues to deliver for the city.”

Prior to the developments construction, the area was rife with problems with anti-social behaviour.The landmark area was named after John Raining, the founder of the school which was built at the head of the stairs in 1747.

A total of six properties were available at affordable rent, with the remaining 10 being leased by the Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) under a mid-market rent.

Provost of Inverness, Helen Carmichael said: “The transformation of this site in the heart of the city centre has been incredible. It has truly regenerated the whole local area.

“This accolade is truly deserved due to the high quality workmanship of the build and the design allows lots of natural light making the most of the stunning surrounding views.”