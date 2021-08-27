Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Castle Street traders are delighted to see the controversial Spaces for People one-way system scrapped. But why will it take so long to change?

By John Ross
August 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Castle Street traders - Tania Korad Kennedy, Norman MacDonald and Denise Collins want a speedy return to two-way traffic. Picture by Jasperimage
Denise Collins has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the last few days.

As a campaigner against the one-way system introduced to Castle Street in Inverness, she is delighted it is to be scrapped.

But with the news that it could take months to revert to two-way traffic, she fears further impact on her business at a busy time.

“I went from despair to elation and back to despair,” she said.

Up to 14 weeks to scrap one-way system

The controversial traffic system will be undone after councillors went against officials’ recommendation to keep it.

Bollards erected as part of Spaces for People interventions during the pandemic will be removed in a couple of weeks.

But Highland Council planners say it could take up to 14 weeks to bring back two-way traffic to Castle Street.

Ms Collins, who owns Castle Gallery, said the delay is “totally unacceptable”.

Castle Street traders say the one-way system is harming business

“The planning department officers said the one-way system should be continued, which is ludicrous.

“Thankfully, councillors voted against it. But then I learned it will take 12 to 15 weeks to make the one-way system two-way again.

“That’s totally unacceptable. That’s three months leading up to Christmas and the busiest three months of the year.”

‘People are not coming into town’

Ms Collins believes the situation has been made worse by the bollards.

She added: “In particular, they don’t come to Castle Street because of the one-way system, congestion and having to wait in queues of traffic.”

Castle Street traders have held a private meeting with local MP Drew Hendry to discuss their grievances.

These also include the building works and the need for more parking.

A visualisation of what a future Castle Street could have looked like. Instead it will revert to its pre-2020 state

Tania Korad Kennedy, of Rouge Boutique, is “thrilled” at the scrapping of the one-way system which she attributes to losing 50% of custom.

She said: “It’s like Christmas coming early. People have not been coming in because it is just too difficult to get here.”

She is also urging the council to accelerate the return to a two-way system.

“It seemed to take them less than 24 hours to change the bollards from orange to black ones.

“So I don’t understand how it would take them that long to put it back into place.

“If we could understand their thought process it would make it easier for us. But when there is not consultation it makes us angry when things are not happening.”

‘We have a target to work to’

Norman MacDonald, who runs Café 1, also welcomes the return to a two-way Castle Street.

He said: “The result is positive. The council is now under a bit of pressure to make it happen a little bit quicker. Hopefully that pressure is effective.”

But he said a delay in returning to two-way is understandable: “We have to be patient.

“In 14 weeks time the world will be a better place and we now have a target to work to.”

Traders say Spaces for People measures have added to the Castle Street traffic issues

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Covid interventions for the ‘Castle’ Spaces for People will be removed within a couple of weeks.

“However, the traffic signals at the junction of View Place and Castle Street requires to be completely reconstructed following the members’ decision.

“Due to current delays in manufacturing supply chains and existing staff commitments on other signal works this may take up to 14 weeks to complete.

“However, if we are able to complete this work sooner, then the road will revert to two-way earlier.

Reversing the Castle Street system will take some time

“The change from two-way traffic to one-way required changes to traffic signals that took us some time to design, procure and deliver.

“Similarly, to reverse that change will take some time.”

She said work will be done as early as possible to remove temporary bollards and schedule the signalling works.

A visualisation of what Academy Street could look like. No decision has been made on what the future streets could look like as Highland Council is only beginning wider engagement.

Consideration was given to installing temporary signals, she said.

But these are not coordinated with traffic and the wider network so would cause delays.

The spokeswoman added: “We remain committed to look at a long-term solution.

“We shall be consulting widely on developing proposals and this will include the local businesses.”

Other Spaces for People measures to stay

Following this week’s meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee, Spaces for People along Academy Street will stay, with some tweaks.

These include the council working with disability groups on alternative temporary measures.

The council is looking to attract funds for permanent changes to the city centre.

A one-way system on Riverside Way will also remain, after a 10-9 vote in its favour.

On Millburn Road, a cycle lane is being retained from the Morrisons crossing to the Eastgate underpass, with the rest reverting to road.

