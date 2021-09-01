News / Inverness Teenage girls reported missing in Inverness traced safe and well By Ellie Milne September 1, 2021, 7:27 am Police confirmed that both girls have been traced Two teenage girls who were reported missing together in Inverness have now been found. Kaitlyn MacDonald, 14, and Rhiannon MacDonald, 17, were reported missing on Tuesday. Police have now confirmed that they have been traced safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dogs grabbed from Highland village could have been stolen from Cambridge Teenage girls reported missing from Inverness thought to be together Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham traced safe and well Missing Highland man found safe and well