Man assaulted and robbed in Inverness

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and had his wallet stolen in Inverness.

The 54-year-old man was walking through the underpass which links Innes Street and Rose Street when the incident happened at about 4.10pm on Monday.

He was pushed from behind at the Rose Street entrance before the culprit made off with his wallet, which contained a low sum of cash, and some personal effects.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have any knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Johnston said: “Inquiries are at an early stage, however the theft from the man took place at a time when the city centre would have been relatively busy.

“The victim reports that he did not see the perpetrator and so has been unable to provide a description. Officers are making inquiries with local businesses in the area and checking private and public space CCTV.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident or was in the area of Rose Street on Monday afternoon or the city centre and recalls seeing anything suspicious, I would ask them to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1573 of 26 October.”