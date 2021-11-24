Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police to bring high visibility patrols to streets of Inverness over festive period

By Craig Munro
November 24, 2021, 4:39 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 4:40 pm
Police patrolling Inverness city centre for Operation Respect. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith

Police in Inverness will begin high visibility patrols at the start of December, as part of an initiative to enhance their presence over the festive shopping season.

Operation Respect, which has been running in the city for a number of years, runs across the month and will place the patrols in the city centre during the day alongside a mobile police officer at peak times in the evening.

Officers say the initiative will tackle issues including the safety of lone women, anti-social behaviour, retail crime and substance misuse.

Inspector Brian Bisset, of the Inverness Community Policing Team, said: “We are delighted to continue our work with key partners to ensure that Inverness and the wider region offers a safe and welcoming environment over the festive period.

“We will provide highly visible patrols in Inverness city centre throughout the period with partners to ensure the area is a safe place to visit, shop and celebrate.”

Police ask for public support

The police service’s partners in the operation include Inverness BID, Highland Council, the British Red Cross and Inverness Street Pastors.

Inspector Bisset added: “As well as the resources we have in place with our partners, we need the support of the public who can help keep themselves and others safe by taking responsibility for their own actions and looking out for their friends.

“The overwhelming majority of people simply want to go out, enjoy themselves and get home safely at the end of the night.

“From a policing perspective be rest assured we will be doing everything we can to ensure the minority does not spoil it for others.”

