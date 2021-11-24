Police to bring high visibility patrols to streets of Inverness over festive period

Police in Inverness will begin high visibility patrols at the start of December, as part of an initiative to enhance their presence over the festive shopping season.

Operation Respect, which has been running in the city for a number of years, runs across the month and will place the patrols in the city centre during the day alongside a mobile police officer at peak times in the evening.

Officers say the initiative will tackle issues including the safety of lone women, anti-social behaviour, retail crime and substance misuse.

Inspector Brian Bisset, of the Inverness Community Policing Team, said: “We are delighted to continue our work with key partners to ensure that Inverness and the wider region offers a safe and welcoming environment over the festive period.

“We will provide highly visible patrols in Inverness city centre throughout the period with partners to ensure the area is a safe place to visit, shop and celebrate.”

Police ask for public support

The police service’s partners in the operation include Inverness BID, Highland Council, the British Red Cross and Inverness Street Pastors.

Inspector Bisset added: “As well as the resources we have in place with our partners, we need the support of the public who can help keep themselves and others safe by taking responsibility for their own actions and looking out for their friends.

“The overwhelming majority of people simply want to go out, enjoy themselves and get home safely at the end of the night.

“From a policing perspective be rest assured we will be doing everything we can to ensure the minority does not spoil it for others.”