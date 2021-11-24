Moray Council: Elgin councillor resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

An Elgin North councillor has stood down citing “personal reasons”.

SNP’s Paula Coy has resigned from her position on Moray Council with immediate effect.

She explained: “I have had to take the very difficult decision to step down as a councillor.

“This is for personal reasons and I hope that people will be understanding of that.

“I am sorry to my constituents and colleagues that I am unable to see out the term but I believe that stepping down is the right thing to do when I know that I will not be able to fulfil the role in the way that constituents would expect.

“It would be wrong to continue taking a salary from public funds in those circumstances and not something I could, in all conscience, do.”

‘We support her decision’

Council leader Graham Leadbitter, who is co-leader of the SNP group, said: “Paula has been a diligent chair of our Police and Fire Committee and brought an enormous amount of passion and compassion to her councillor role.

“She will be very much missed by her SNP colleagues and, I am sure, many others.

“We fully respect and support her decision and wish her well.”

