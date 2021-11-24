Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council: Elgin councillor resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

By Sean McAngus
November 24, 2021, 4:54 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Councillor Paula Coy has resigned.
An Elgin North councillor has stood down citing “personal reasons”.

SNP’s Paula Coy has resigned from her position on Moray Council with immediate effect.

She explained: “I have had to take the very difficult decision to step down as a councillor.

“This is for personal reasons and I hope that people will be understanding of that.

It would be wrong to continue taking a salary from public funds in those circumstances.

Paula Coy

“I am sorry to my constituents and colleagues that I am unable to see out the term but I believe that stepping down is the right thing to do when I know that I will not be able to fulfil the role in the way that constituents would expect.

“It would be wrong to continue taking a salary from public funds in those circumstances and not something I could, in all conscience, do.”

‘We support her decision’

SNP leader Graham Leadbitter

Council leader Graham Leadbitter, who is co-leader of the SNP group, said: “Paula has been a diligent chair of our Police and Fire Committee and brought an enormous amount of passion and compassion to her councillor role.

“She will be very much missed by her SNP colleagues and, I am sure, many others.

“We fully respect and support her decision and wish her well.”

