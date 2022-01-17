41-year-old man due to appear in Inverness court on theft and fraud charges

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in the Highlands have arrested and charged a man on multiple theft and fraud offences alleged to have been committed in Inverness city centre.

Officers said a 41-year-old man was charged after they were able to gather sufficient evidence thanks to the help of retailers.

The man is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Robin Brown of the city centre policing team said: “Working with the retailers, we were able to gather sufficient evidence to charge the male and I’d like to thank those involved for their assistance with this enquiry.

“We continue to work with the retail sector to ensure that this type of crime is limited and ensure those responsible are traced and apprehended.”