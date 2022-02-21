‘Thought of Merkinch losing its church is highly disturbing’: Another Inverness church faces closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another Inverness church is under threat of closure – this time one that serves one of the most deprived areas in the Highlands.

On Monday, local councillor Bet McAllister has said it “can not close”, and has vowed to find a way to keep it open.

The news is on the back of the historic High Church holding its last service in January.

Councillor Bet McAllister, who represents Inverness Central, said she was fearful Trinity Church would close after 150 years.

Calling on the church and community to pull together to find a way of keeping it open, she said it must not close.

She said: “I’m extremely shocked and disappointed to learn from members of Trinity Church, within my ward, that Inverness Presbytery proposes to close the church by the end of this year.

“Members were totally devastated when told the news at Sunday’s service.”

She added: “The Church of Scotland’s business matters are, of course, its own and it won’t have taken its decision lightly.

“But my concern is that a relatively disadvantaged area will be further disadvantaged by the loss of the church and its two halls, which are a focal point for local activities.

Valuable meeting place

“These halls are a valuable meeting place for girls’ brigade, boys’ brigade, fencing club, karate club, British Legion flagbearers, Fuchsia Club, Gamblers Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and Crossreach Counselling.

“There is no obvious replacement venue in the Merkinch area.

“The thought of the Merkinch losing its parish church is highly disturbing. The community has had church buildings stretching back more than 150 years.”

Church members funded a £10,000 new boiler system only a couple of years ago.

“Trinity is at the heart of its community – funerals there regularly attract some 200 mourners,” she added.

“In the event of closure being confirmed, I will urge Highland Council to investigate being able to acquire the church and halls as a community facility.

‘Keep Trinity Church open’

“But, if at all possible, we must try to keep Trinity Church open.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “The Church of Scotland in Inverness is at the beginning of consultation process to determine how limited resources should be allocated to congregations over the lifetime of a five-year draft mission plan.

“It is a road map for a new era of mission to meet 21st century needs and no final decisions have been taken as it is a work in progress and subject to change.”

He said kirk sessions n the city are being asked for their views on a team ministry which will see the congregations of Trinity, Dalneigh and Kinmylies uniting.

The spokesman continued: “Inverness Presbytery’s mission planning committee believe the consolidation of worshipping communities and combining resources will bring great potential to increase the church’s engagement and service to people in a socially deprived area of the city.

Church priority is to serve margins of society

“The church’s priority is to serve vulnerable people on the margins of society and under this new model, the area would be served by two ministers and one full-time member of staff such as a community/youth worker as well as a locally funded post.

“Dalneigh and Kinmylies churches would be retained and Trinity church and manse sold at some point during the five-year lifespan of the plan, which must be agreed by the presbytery, the Faith Nurture Forum and the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland by December 31 2022.

“The church is committed to considering any proposal to buy a former church building and maintain it for community use.”