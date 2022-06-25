Piping Inverness returns with 100 pipe bands competing in the 2022 European Pipe Band Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The call of the bagpipes could be heard once again ringing through the streets of Inverness as Piping Inverness took place over the weekend.

The event, which incorporates the European Piping Championships, returned to the city on Saturday, June 25, following a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Thousands descended on Bught Park to watch the various pipe bands compete, while others enjoyed the Highland dancing competition.

The atmosphere was jovial as spectators made their way to one of the five arenas showcasing different music, skills and age groups.

Over 100 bands from around Scotland, including Skye, Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Oban, Elgin and Uddingston, competed in 12 categories on the day.

Piping has a long association with the Highlands and Scotland, so where better to stage the event’s return than Inverness.

It was estimated over 4,000 musicians competed

President of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA), George Usher, was pleased to see so many bands back.

“To see an event like this come back so quickly and so well is fantastic. The event will continue as we plan to bring it back next year and hopefully we can continue to host this amazing event for many more years to come.

100 pipe bands took to the stage to showcase their musical talents.

“The standard is very high, and some bands here at the championships are the best in the world.

Mr Usher was blown away by the talent of some of the youth pipe bands, with some kids as young as eight showing enthusiasm for piping.

With it being almost three years since the last major competition, several bands have reduced as members have gone on to do other things.

One such band was the Elgin and District, who were allowed to compete following a rule change enabling smaller bands to compete.

Pipe Major Peter Craigmile said: “The RSPBA has done a great job in getting the contest back. Most of the bands have lost players from Covid because during the two years off a lot of them have not practised and have gone on and done other things.

“We are like many bands in which we have lost quite a few players, so we went on with seven pipers, two tenors and bass, and for us, it went well.”

Many of the bands competed in the juvenile competition showing that piping is not a dying art and that it is seeing a resurgence among young people.

Kathleen Macdonald, 17, participated with the Skye Youth Band playing the tenor drum and knows the importance of piping for young Scottish people.

She said: “I think piping is such an important piece of our history and our culture, so I think it is essential to keep it going.

“I also love to play traditional music and want to learn how to play the pipes one day.”

Crowds were able to sample local delights while at the event, with a Craft and Retail Village offering baked goods, crafts and gin and whisky from local distilleries.

Competing in the Grade 3B competition, which had one of the largest line-ups with 13 bands, was Ross and Cromarty Pipes and Drums School.

Pipe Major Niall Matheson was very pleased with how his band performed amongst such talented musicians.

He said: “The band have done great today, really pleased with how everyone performed as an ensemble.

3,000 musicians competing across 12 different categories.

“The RSPBA sets what we go out and play, either March, Strathspey, Reel or Medley. It was a medley today for us so we had to make one up during the close season, put it all together and go out and play.”

Many of the pipes bands had travelled across the country to attend the event bringing with them some avid supporters.

Jim Park travelled from North Lanarkshire to watch his local pipe band compete in the Novice Juvenile Final.

He said: “The weather is lovely and it’s just great to hear the performances by all the kids today.

“I think it has been a very difficult time through the pandemic and as a result of not being able to play a lot of the young people gave up and moved on to other things.

“It’s amazing to see so many young people here today, but it is going to have to be a complete rebuilding of these types of activities to get back to pre-pandemic.”

Another spectator, Lisa Monaghan, travelled from Invergordon to watch her niece compete with the Troon Blackrock band and said they couldn’t have picked a better day.

She had been waiting to see her niece compete for years due to the event’s cancellation and said it was lovely to see so many people back together again.

Piping Inverness – June 25 Posted by The Press and Journal on Saturday, 25 June 2022

Here is a list of the results from all categories at the 2022 European Pipe Band Championships:

Novice Juvenile A – Dollar Academy

Novice Juvenile B – High School of Dundee

Juvenile – Dollar Academy

Grade 1 – Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Grade 2 -Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland)

Grade 3A – Vale of Atholl

Grade 3B – Milngavie

Grade 4A – Lower Clyde

Grade 4B – Kilbarchan Pipe Band

Junior Drum Major – Jorja Turkington from Matt Boyd Memorial

Juvenile Drum Major – Louis Anderson from New Ross and District – Eire

Adult Drum Major – Kara Gilmour from Police Scotland and Federation