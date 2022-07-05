Take our poll: Name the Inverness driverless bus – we want you to choose the winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Take our poll: Name the Inverness driverless bus – we want you to choose the winner

By Donna MacAllister
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
The self-driving bus in Inverness side on.
The new Hitrans autonomous vehicle which later this summer is to start its route around University of Highlands & Islands (UHI) campus in Inverness. Pictures by Sandy McCook.

A brand new driverless bus is coming to Inverness – but transport officials want you to vote on what it will be called.

Last month a competition was launched by the Press & Journal to gather potential names for the autonomous vehicle, and now a shortlist has been selected.

The winners (and runners-up) will all be receiving smart tech of their own as a prize, but first, the public must vote for which name they like the most.

Take our poll…

Time to chose the winner of the Inverness driverless bus naming competition. All pictures by Sandy McCook.

How does the self-driving bus work?

The French-designed Navya electric vehicle will soon be shuttling students and staff between Inverness Campus and Inverness Retail Park at 15mph.

With no steering wheel, driver’s seat or brake pedals, there are just two ways that the Inverness driverless bus can move.

The first is done by an onboard computer whereby the bus is controlled autonomously by a satellite navigation system.

This uses sensors on the vehicle which propel it forward and pull it to a stop when it detects obstacles.

The second way is in manual mode which involves a human operator and an Xbox controller.

But whether it’s driving autonomously or not, under current UK rules a driver must always be on board ready to take over in an emergency.

What does the winner get as a prize?

The four finalists have been chosen from more than 200 submitted entries.

Smart technology will be given away to the winner and runners-up.

Who’s behind the Inverness driverless bus scheme?

Stagecoach Highland boss David Beaton steps aboard his first driverless bus, with Hitrans project and policy manager Jane Golding.

The Highlands & Islands transport partnership (Hitrans) secured EU funding of nearly £150,000 to lease the self-driving vehicle until spring.

Project and policy manager Jayne Golding said: “We’ve received a fantastic response to our naming competition with some great ideas submitted – thank you to everyone who got involved.

“We will be selecting our winners and announcing the result shortly so watch this space.”

Hitrans are being supported by Stagecoach Highland to find out how driverless vehicles can be integrated into the region’s public transport system.

