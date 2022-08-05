Unseen archive photos released to celebrate 40 years of the Kessock Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Never-seen-before archive photos of one of the north’s most iconic bridges have been released to mark its 40th anniversary.

Kessock Bridge, which connects Inverness to the Black Isle, was built over four years at a cost of £25million – the equivalent of £100million today.

The 3,464ft crossing over the Beauly First was officially opened by the Queen Mother on August 6, 1982.

Since then, an estimated 335 million vehicles have used the Kessock Bridge, benefiting from decreased journey times and enjoying views out to the Moray First and beyond.

The harp type cable-stayed crossing incorporates seismic buffers to ensure the bridge could stay standing through any movement of the Great Glen Fault.

40 years of ‘iconic’ bridge

The Kessock Bridge was given a Saltire Society civil engineering award in 1983 and listed as a category B structure in 2019.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said it was an “iconic part of Scotland’s road network” and that the government will continue to invest in it.

“The crossing has not only helped to cut journey times but it has also been recognised for its technical and architectural merits, so it’s fitting that we mark its four decades of service,” she said.

“The Scottish Government will invest £33m in the years ahead to make sure the Kessock Bridge continues to play a vital role in the future.”

Previously unseen photos

Scottish Roads Archive has released the new photos of the bridge showing it in varying levels of completion to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

Stuart Baird, from the archives, said: “The Kessock Bridge has become a much loved landmark both in Inverness and across the north of Scotland. Forty years on, it remains an impressive feat of civil engineering and one of the country’s most recognisable crossings.

“The Scottish Roads Archive is delighted to have unearthed previously unseen photos of its construction and we look forward to sharing them, and a few other surprises, on our website and social media channels.”

Photos from the archives provided by Scottish Roads Archive: