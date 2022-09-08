Repair work begins on Inverness building damaged after car crashed into it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Repair work begins on Inverness building damaged after car crashed into it

By Lauren Robertson
September 8, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 4:52 pm
Works have begun to repair the building. Picture by Michelle Henderson
Works have begun to repair the building. Picture by Michelle Henderson

Works have finally begun to repair an Inverness building more than a year and a half after a car crashed into it.

The building on the corner of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road was declared unsafe after a Mercedes collided with it in January 2021.

Four people were taken to hospital following the crash and the building has been cordoned off since.

Highland Council issued a dangerous building notice to each of the two owners, but one was “reluctant” to engage and failed to organise for repairs to be carried out.

The building is to be repaired over the coming months. Picture by Sandy McCook

Though the building had settled into the temporary scaffolding erected around it, it has still been moving slightly, so action needed to be taken quickly.

In June this year, the council stepped in, assigning a contractor to undertake the work in the interest of public safety with the owners to be billed once it is complete.

Works begin

Laing Traditional Masonry Group Ltd has been tasked with repairing the building over the course of 16 weeks.

With works beginning on September 5, this means it should be safe and repaired by the end of the year.

The contractor will first work to reinstate the building’s facade as per the structural engineer’s design.

Work on the building began on September 5. Picture by Michelle Henderson.

To do this, the front of the first and second-storey levels will be removed, allowing teams to rebuild from the ground up.

Wherever possible, the existing stone will be used in the new facade.

It is hoped the repair work will also bring an end to the temporary traffic measures and diversions in place around the damaged building.

