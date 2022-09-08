Isle of Harris welcomes back RNLI station after three year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Isle of Harris welcomes back RNLI station after three year hiatus

By Lottie Hood
September 8, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 2:43 pm
Leverburgh Lifeboat and crew from left to right: Rachael Campbell, Eilidh MacMillan, Jethro Lomas, Kieran MacAulay. Supplied by Catriona MacLennan.
Leverburgh RNLI lifeboat is now back in service with a new lifeboat and a “hugely enthusiastic” team of brave volunteers.

The RNLI station on the Isle of Harris was forced out of operation almost three year ago due to dwindling crew numbers and the removal of the Shannon Class Lifeboat.

It was decided that a smaller vessel which could be manned by less crew would be more appropriate for the Leverburgh station.

In January this year, the team announced the arrival of the Atlantic 85 which can go to sea with as little as one helm and two crew members.

After a year of intensive training, the volunteer team members are now qualified and ready to start actively serving.

‘When the pager goes off will be the real test’

Leverburgh Lifeboat on an exercise at Northton, Isle of Harris. Supplied by Callum Callder/ RNLI.

The Atlantic 85 Inshore lifeboat will be crewed by four helms, those responsible for the lifeboat and the safety of the crew.

They are supported by a volunteer crew of seven from the area with recruitment still ongoing and five deputy launch authorities.

Eilidh MacMillan, one of the station’s helms, said: “It’s been a really hectic year with courses and training every week.

“There have been many long days and late nights, but we are now delighted to have reached this stage. Although we’ve been training for over a year, longer for some of us, the learning is only just beginning.

“When the pager goes off will be the real test. While we hope no one will have cause to need us, we’re happy to finally be in the position to answer that call.”

While the station is now ready to answer calls for help, training will be continuing each week and will be supported by RNLI over a trial-based period for the next two years.

‘We look forward to serving our coastal communities again’

The station will help to provide cover for the west side of Harris, Berneray and Uist and also the east coast and Minch area.

RNLI area lifesaving manager, Bruce Rae, congratulated the “hugely enthusiastic” team in their efforts.

He said: “Thanks to the dedication of our volunteers in Leverburgh, we now have a lifeboat back on service, ready to save lives.

“I hope this is the first of many significant milestones for hugely enthusiastic team in Leverburgh as we embark on a two-year trial, and I would like to thank each and every one of the team for their hard work and achievements thus far.”

Leverburgh Lifeboat Station. Supplied by Iain Angus MacLeod.

Catriona MacLennan, lifeboat operations manager at Leverburgh, said: “I am immensely proud of all that everyone has achieved in the last year. It hasn’t been an easy journey.

“One of the things that’s facilitated our progress is the environment in which we have been working. We have a great compliment of people and their ability to gel and work together is what has got us to this stage.

“We look forward to serving our coastal communities for the duration of our trial period and thank the public for their support while we have been re-building a life-saving presence for the area.”

She encouraged anyone who would like to join the team either on land or at sea, to pop in for a chat.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can send an email to leverburgh@rnli.org.uk or speak to any local volunteers.

