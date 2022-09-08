Isle of Harris welcomes back RNLI station after three year hiatus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leverburgh RNLI lifeboat is now back in service with a new lifeboat and a “hugely enthusiastic” team of brave volunteers.

The RNLI station on the Isle of Harris was forced out of operation almost three year ago due to dwindling crew numbers and the removal of the Shannon Class Lifeboat.

It was decided that a smaller vessel which could be manned by less crew would be more appropriate for the Leverburgh station.

In January this year, the team announced the arrival of the Atlantic 85 which can go to sea with as little as one helm and two crew members.

After a year of intensive training, the volunteer team members are now qualified and ready to start actively serving.

‘When the pager goes off will be the real test’

The Atlantic 85 Inshore lifeboat will be crewed by four helms, those responsible for the lifeboat and the safety of the crew.

They are supported by a volunteer crew of seven from the area with recruitment still ongoing and five deputy launch authorities.

Eilidh MacMillan, one of the station’s helms, said: “It’s been a really hectic year with courses and training every week.

“There have been many long days and late nights, but we are now delighted to have reached this stage. Although we’ve been training for over a year, longer for some of us, the learning is only just beginning.

“When the pager goes off will be the real test. While we hope no one will have cause to need us, we’re happy to finally be in the position to answer that call.”

While the station is now ready to answer calls for help, training will be continuing each week and will be supported by RNLI over a trial-based period for the next two years.

‘We look forward to serving our coastal communities again’

The station will help to provide cover for the west side of Harris, Berneray and Uist and also the east coast and Minch area.

RNLI area lifesaving manager, Bruce Rae, congratulated the “hugely enthusiastic” team in their efforts.

He said: “Thanks to the dedication of our volunteers in Leverburgh, we now have a lifeboat back on service, ready to save lives.

“I hope this is the first of many significant milestones for hugely enthusiastic team in Leverburgh as we embark on a two-year trial, and I would like to thank each and every one of the team for their hard work and achievements thus far.”

Catriona MacLennan, lifeboat operations manager at Leverburgh, said: “I am immensely proud of all that everyone has achieved in the last year. It hasn’t been an easy journey.

“One of the things that’s facilitated our progress is the environment in which we have been working. We have a great compliment of people and their ability to gel and work together is what has got us to this stage.

“We look forward to serving our coastal communities for the duration of our trial period and thank the public for their support while we have been re-building a life-saving presence for the area.”

She encouraged anyone who would like to join the team either on land or at sea, to pop in for a chat.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can send an email to leverburgh@rnli.org.uk or speak to any local volunteers.