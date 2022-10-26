Railway line between Inverness and Aberdeen reopens after 11-day closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Railway line between Inverness and Aberdeen reopens after 11-day closure

By Chloe Irvine
October 26, 2022, 3:05 pm
Work on the Inverness Airport line on the main Aberdeen to Inverness network. Image: Network Rail.
Work on the Inverness Airport line on the main Aberdeen to Inverness network. Image: Network Rail.

Inverness Airport railway station has taken a step closer to opening following 11 days of engineering and construction work on the line.

Work to improve pedestrian access, and the improve signaling and the railway line itself took place during a blockade of the line.

Earlier today, Network Rail said the line had now reopened, and that all planned works had been successfully completed.

The station is due for completion in December 2022.

During the closure, engineers created more than half-a-mile of a passing loop – effectively double-tracking through the station.

They installed three sets of points and renewed four-and-a-half miles of railway lines.

10 new signals were installed using fibre cables – which will form part of a new signaling system.

And for locals, the line closure saw the completion of a new pedestrian access bridge allowing the level crossings at both Petty and at Woodend to close.

‘Benefits the investment is delivering’

Billy McKay, Network Rail Scotland’s programme manager for the Inverness project said: “We are delighted that the work during the blockade has been successfully completed and that the line has been reopened for passengers.

Billy McKay
Billy McKay with plans for Aberdeen to Inverness Improvement Project in 2018. Picture by Kami Thomson

“The volume of work delivered on site over the eleven-day programme meant planning and coordination was key.

“I am delighted that the work was carried out safely and efficiently.

“Thank you to passengers for their patience during this work and hope that they begin to see and experience the benefits the investment in the railway is delivering.”

