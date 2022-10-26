Railway line between Inverness and Aberdeen reopens after 11-day closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Airport railway station has taken a step closer to opening following 11 days of engineering and construction work on the line.

Work to improve pedestrian access, and the improve signaling and the railway line itself took place during a blockade of the line.

Earlier today, Network Rail said the line had now reopened, and that all planned works had been successfully completed.

The station is due for completion in December 2022.

During the closure, engineers created more than half-a-mile of a passing loop – effectively double-tracking through the station.

They installed three sets of points and renewed four-and-a-half miles of railway lines.

10 new signals were installed using fibre cables – which will form part of a new signaling system.

And for locals, the line closure saw the completion of a new pedestrian access bridge allowing the level crossings at both Petty and at Woodend to close.

‘Benefits the investment is delivering’

Billy McKay, Network Rail Scotland’s programme manager for the Inverness project said: “We are delighted that the work during the blockade has been successfully completed and that the line has been reopened for passengers.

“The volume of work delivered on site over the eleven-day programme meant planning and coordination was key.

“I am delighted that the work was carried out safely and efficiently.

“Thank you to passengers for their patience during this work and hope that they begin to see and experience the benefits the investment in the railway is delivering.”