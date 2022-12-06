Unauthorised Black Isle skateboard area refused – but appeal to come

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A businessman’s bid to get retrospective planning permission for a skateboard bowl beside his house has been rejected by councillors.

But while objectors celebrated, an undaunted Taran Campbell said he will appeal the decision and is adamant he will eventually have a skateboarding facility.

Mr Campbell is a skateboard coach who helped create the Highland Skate Parks Association. he built the bowl at his home in Drumsmittal, North Kessock without permission.

Officials recommended approving the proposal

The work was reported to Highland Council in August 2021. Mr Campbell was served a formal notice advising him to halt the development until permission was granted.

The authority said despite repeated requests, no application was submitted until June 2022.

But officials recommended the council’s north planning applications committee grant approval.

They told councillors it was unfortunate work was carried out without permission. But they had to judge the application as submitted and not the manner in which it was undertaken.

However the committee voted 9-4 to refuse.

A number of neighbours, as well as Knockbain Community Council and Friends of the Earth: Inverness and Ross objected to the application.

Moving refusal, Councillor Sarah Atkin said the development is a significant engineering operation in a tranquil, largely agricultural area.

She said there had been a “significant breach” (of planning regulations) without oversight.

She was backed by Councillor Matthew Reiss who said the applicant had completely disregarded instructions and advice.

Refusal ‘absolutely brilliant’

Retired teacher Sandra Dingwall, who lives next to the development, welcomed the decision and said the skate bowl should be removed.

“It’s absolutely brilliant. I didn’t think it would go our way. I hope it is now removed.”

Ms Dingwall had previously said the development was not appropriate in the rural setting.

She said the facility would have an unacceptable and intrusive impact and that her animal refuge was in jeopardy.

After the meeting Mr Campbell said: “From my perspective it was councillors voting on a motion and not on planning policy.

“Within a minute of the decision I had instructed my architects to get an appeal in.”

He added: “I will never stop building somewhere to skateboard on my land.

“One way or another I’ll have somewhere to skateboard on my land because I believe we have the right to it.”

Mr Campbell said previously the bowl is for his private use and would not be used commercially.

It would be hidden from all outside his property by a grass bund wrapped around it and an acoustic fence would reduce noise levels.

He said he was not aware the project needed planning consent until it was well under way.

