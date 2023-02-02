£2 million modular village plots at Inverness Campus expected to be ready by summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plots for business bases at a new modular village at Inverness Campus will be available by summer.

Spearheaded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the plots will offer self-build opportunities for businesses on the campus.

An Alness firm, Pat Munro Ltd, is being employed to construct infrastructure works on Plot 14.

Costing £2 million, the development by HIE called The Village, will consist of roads and utilities for smaller plots which can then be developed by the private sector.

Businesses interested in developing their own buildings will be able to purchase a plot.

Benefits communities across the Highlands and Islands

HIE’s director of business infrastructure, Ruaraidh MacNeill, said it is hoped the development will attract new talent to the area.

“We are really pleased to award the contract to Pat Munro Alness Ltd,” he said.

“The smaller plots will see options for new and flexible types of commercial buildings on the campus.

“The investment will result in the development of new products and services, create high-value careers and attract new talent to the area.

“When complete, it will offer flexibility to the growing organisations who are benefiting from the advantages of Inverness Campus as a business location.

“It’s great to see the dynamic range of projects being developed on the Campus, which will ultimately bring benefits to communities across the Highlands and Islands.”

Lasting community benefits for many years

The planning application was lodged for the development in August 2020 and was welcomed by local councillors.

The construction is part of plans by HIE to develop the 215-acre site at Inverness Campus as the organisation seeks to support the growth in the regions life science and technology sectors.

They hope to do this by focusing on collaborations between education, research and business.

Contractors are now working on site and plots are expected to be available to develop by summer this year.

Mark Smith, contracts manager at Pat Munro, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract and very much look forward to working once again with HIE and their advisors on this important contract, which will have lasting community benefits for many years.

“This contract gives us the opportunity to provide site experience for our apprentice engineers, surveyors and operatives while we will also be looking to provide a work placement for an engineering student.

“We will also be engaging with UHI to organise site visits for engineering students.”

Any firms interested in a plot are encouraged to contact HIE. For more information click here.