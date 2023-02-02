£2 million modular village plots at Inverness Campus expected to be ready by summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

£2 million modular village plots at Inverness Campus expected to be ready by summer

By Lottie Hood
February 2, 2023, 5:13 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:36 pm
An aerial view of Plot 14 where The Village will be based. Image: 360 Architecture .
An aerial view of Plot 14 where The Village will be based. Image: 360 Architecture .

Plots for business bases at a new modular village at Inverness Campus will be available by summer.

Spearheaded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the plots will offer self-build opportunities for businesses on the campus.

An Alness firm, Pat Munro Ltd, is being employed to construct infrastructure works on Plot 14.

Costing £2 million, the development by HIE called The Village, will consist of roads and utilities for smaller plots which can then be developed by the private sector.

Businesses interested in developing their own buildings will be able to purchase a plot.

Benefits communities across the Highlands and Islands

HIE’s director of business infrastructure, Ruaraidh MacNeill, said it is hoped the development will attract new talent to the area.

“We are really pleased to award the contract to Pat Munro Alness Ltd,” he said.

“The smaller plots will see options for new and flexible types of commercial buildings on the campus.

An artist’s impression of what Plot 14 could look like. Image: 360 Architecture

“The investment will result in the development of new products and services, create high-value careers and attract new talent to the area.

“When complete, it will offer flexibility to the growing organisations who are benefiting from the advantages of Inverness Campus as a business location.

“It’s great to see the dynamic range of projects being developed on the Campus, which will ultimately bring benefits to communities across the Highlands and Islands.”

Lasting community benefits for many years

The planning application was lodged for the development in August 2020 and was welcomed by local councillors.

The construction is part of plans by HIE to develop the 215-acre site at Inverness Campus as the organisation seeks to support the growth in the regions life science and technology sectors.

They hope to do this by focusing on collaborations between education, research and business.

Contractors are now working on site and plots are expected to be available to develop by summer this year.

Mark Smith, contracts manager at Pat Munro, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract and very much look forward to working once again with HIE and their advisors on this important contract, which will have lasting community benefits for many years.

“This contract gives us the opportunity to provide site experience for our apprentice engineers, surveyors and operatives while we will also be looking to provide a work placement for an engineering student.

“We will also be engaging with UHI to organise site visits for engineering students.”

Any firms interested in a plot are encouraged to contact HIE. For more information click here.

