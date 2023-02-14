Climbers launch petition to save Inverness Leisure Centre’s climbing wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climbers launch petition to save Inverness Leisure Centre’s climbing wall

By Ross Hempseed
February 14, 2023, 4:10 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 4:13 pm
Families and children regularly use the climbing wall at Inverness Leisure Centre. Image: Shutterstock.
Families and children regularly use the climbing wall at Inverness Leisure Centre. Image: Shutterstock.

Climbers have launched a petition opposing High Life Highland’s decision to close the 25-year-old climbing wall at Inverness Leisure Centre.

The charity, which runs the majority of leisure services in the city, says the facility needs “significant investment”.

The climbing wall has, until now, been the only one in the city. However, this is due to change with the opening of The Ledge at Telford Retail Park in March.

In response to the closure, an online petition was started by climber Claire Sutherland to gage the public mood and is “amazed” that it has already surpassed 1,600 signatures.

She and other climbers have been “deeply disappointed” by the proposed closure and say users were not consulted on the decision.

She also points out that climbers will not be able to compare the climbing wall and the Ledge as one is due to shut before the other opens.

A protester holds up a orange sign in protest over the closure. Image: Susan Guest.

A group of 35 climbers want to open a conversation with High Life Highland (HLH) to find a solution that saves the old wall from being “torn down”.

One solution could be to keep the climbing wall open for a year following the opening of the Ledge to find out each facility’s strengths and what each offer and to who.

A protest was staged at the climbing wall when a large orange banner was held up by a climber that read “Save our wall, we demand a consultation”.

Could both climbing walls survive in Inverness?

The current Inverness facility is used by experienced climbers and families who use their leisure passes, making it cheaper and more accessible than in other places.

Ms Sutherland notes that while the cost of the Ledge is unknown, any added costs may dissuade people from taking up climbing.

She said: “It’s important to have the option, using the High Life membership and the cost that comes with that.

Inverness Leisure Centre which contains the 25-year-old climbing wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“With the membership you’ve got the pool, the gym, classes and the wall and it’s all inclusive so its really nice to think.

“So suddenly thinking about the time and now the cost of going climbing, it makes me a lot more hesitant to go.”

However, Highlife Highland said it was not viable for two charity-run indoor climbing walls to compete for funding.

The climbing wall at the Leisure Centre has been open for 25 years and will continue to need investment.

A HLH spokesman says the decision to close the wall “did not come easily” and stressed the wall will remain open until the new facility is open.

The Ledge will be a brand-new facility located in the old Harveys store in Telford Retail Park. Image: The Ledge.

He said: “This moment in time is an extremely challenging time for publicly funded charities, and with our wall being almost 25 years old, it would continue to need significant investment in an area of the building that has been subsidised by other sections of the leisure centre for many years and is unaffordable in the current economic climate, especially when considered in conjunction with the reduced usage expected when The Ledge opens.”

