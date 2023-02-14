Black Watch veteran, 92, awarded Ambassador for Peace medal for Korean War service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 92-year-old veteran who served with the Black Watch is being awarded for his heroic efforts during the Korean war.

Andrew Glassford has been awarded the Ambassador for Peace medal, 70 years on from his service in the conflict in 1953.

The veteran completed his national service training at Fort George near Ardersier before travelling for seven weeks by ship to Korea.

The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953. North Korea was supported by China and the Soviet Union while South Korea was supported by the United States and other allies including Great Britain.

Mr Glassford was heavily involved in the battle and was struck by bomb shrapnel during a skirmish, which damaged a large part of his shoulder.

He was quickly airlifted to Japan for treatment before returning to Korea again to continue the fight.

‘It was a very special moment’

Mr Glassford says he is “proud” to have served his country and feels honoured to be awarded the prestigious medal.

He said: “To be part of the Black Watch regiment and play a role in the Korean War is something that still makes me very proud. So when I found out I was honoured with the Ambassador for Peace award, it was a very special moment.

“Over my two years in the national service across Korea and Kenya, there were highs and lows but I wouldn’t change any of it, it was a meaningful experience and one I will always be incredibly proud of.

“To now have a medal to remind me of my time there and to thank me for my service to South Korea is of course a huge honour.”

Ambassador for Peace is a title presented by the Universal Peace Federation to individuals in recognition of their peace-making merits.

The pensioner, who now lives in Glasgow, was overwhelmed as he was surprised with the award from his son Paul and grandchildren David and Matthew.

The veteran added: “It was a very special occasion to be surprised with the award by my close family and a brilliant start to 2023.”

The honour marks the pensioner’s fourth war medal, adding to his African Campaign Medal, Korean Campaign Medal and United Nations Medal.

After the war, the skilled tradesman obtained qualifications in the trade of carpet weaving before returning to the building trade as a joiner in the early 70s.

Following his retirement, he enjoys spending his time surrounded by his family, including his son, daughter-in-law Helen and grandchildren.

Bridget Heenan, retirement plus manager at Loch Laidon Court, said: “Andrew is a true inspiration to staff and tenants at the development. We are all extremely proud of his achievements and over the moon to see him receive this deserved award.”