Home News Inverness

‘It’s all about the memories’: Scots singer Callum Beattie performs for terminally-ill Inverness boy

By Ross Hempseed
March 3, 2023, 2:55 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 3:36 pm
Callum Beattie concert
Reece Mitchell and his mother Donna Mitchell meeting Scottish singer Callum Beattie. Image: Donna Mitchell.

A terminally-ill boy from North Kessock was treated to a private perfomrance by Scottish singer Callum Beattie.

Reece Mitchell was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease called Battens at the age of five.

The disease severely limits children’s life expectancy, and many die at about 12. With Reece approaching his 10th birthday, his mother, Donna Mitchell, is eager to make memories.

Her son was born healthy but suffered a seizure at the age of three and was eventually diagnosed at age five.

Even though he cannot show emotion, Donna Mitchell could tell her son was enjoying the music. Image: Donna Mitchell.

Since then, the disease has robbed Reece of many of his abilities.

Ms Mitchell says while her son struggles to see and cannot walk or talk, he still loves music.

“We are very limited in what Reece can do because of the disease, and he is very quiet, but he still really enjoys music.

“Reece doesn’t show any emotion now, so it can be very difficult to gauge his reaction, but you could tell by his face that he absolutely loved the music.”

Callum Beattie was playing at the HMV store in Inverness and was able to come to perform for Reece and his mother at the Inverness Ice Centre on Tuesday night.

‘Something I will never forget’

Ms Mitchell said the experience was “very overwhelming” and something she would cherish forever.

“Reece’s condition is life-limiting,” she said. “He turns 10 this year, and when he was diagnosed we didn’t think he would live to that age, so to be able to take Reece to an event like this, it was so wonderful.”

Ms Mitchell and Reece are supported by a team of nurses from Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) and Rachel’s House.

Reece Mitchell, 9, was treated to a private concert by Callum Beattie. Image: Donna Mitchell.

This week the duo managed to complete a fundraising challenge to do 10,000 steps raising £1,175 for Chas.

“The Chas at home team is amazing, we would be lost without them so this was a way for us to give a little something back.”

Ms Mitchell says she didn’t want to cry over her son’s condition and adopted a more positive attitude and was determined to make the best memories while they could.

“To have somebody like Callum Beattie sing for your child, it’s been wonderful and something I will never forget.”

Tags

Conversation

