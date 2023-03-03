Hot drinks on offer for those who walk, run or cycle to Loch Ness cafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Talla by Loch Ness is encouraging visitors to ditch their cars and walk, cycle or run as part of a new loyalty scheme.

Plans are to offer people a Green Pass, which works the same as a loyalty card, where visitors who cycle, run or walk collect stamps.

Once someone has collected six stamps they can claim a free hot drink, just the ticket after a long scenic walk along the River Ness or the famed Caledonian Canal.

An Talla is located five miles from Inverness city centre, and people can cycle the journey in around 30 mins or walk in around an hour and a half.

Officials say the Green Pass is the “first step” in Loch Ness by Jacobite and An Talla’s mission to become more environmentally friendly.

‘This is just the start of our action on climate change’

The organisation was recently awarded a Gold Award in VisitScotland’s Sustainable Tourism Certification Scheme.

This recognises efforts by companies to become more sustainable, such as using biodegradable cleaning products and recycled office supplies such as printing paper.

Loch Ness by Jacobite has also been encouraging people to make use of group transportation to their location and installing nesting boxes and a feeding station at Clansman Harbour.

Freda Newton, managing director of Loch Ness by Jacobite and An Talla said: “We already have lots of cyclists, walkers and runners visiting us at An Talla, so our Green Pass will reward them for leaving the car at home and considering the environment.

“This is just the start of our action on climate change, which we are proud to be moving forward on, and I hope our customers enjoy the benefits now and for the future.”