Sparrows strikes to hit BP assets in UK North Sea

By Hamish Penman
March 3, 2023, 3:37 pm
Unite's Sharon Graham says Sparrow's workers "are ready to fight for a decent deal until they get one".
Unite's Sharon Graham says Sparrow's workers "are ready to fight for a decent deal until they get one".

Dozens of workers on BP North Sea assets are poised to down tools as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

Unite the Union has confirmed nearly 50 crane operators and maintainers, lifting workers and deck crew at offshore services firm Sparrows overwhelmingly backed strikes.

The GMB and RMT trade unions are also balloting their members working for Sparrows on BP installations.

The oil and gas industry is awash with record profits. Corporate greed is at its peak in the offshore sector.”

Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite

Sparrows’ employees are asking for an 18% increase in pay for 2022 or an enhanced payment which factors in a longer break from working offshore, with no reduction in earnings.

Calls are also being made for all overtime to be paid at time and a half.

BP assets due to be impacted by the action include Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, Etap and Mungo, as well as the firm’s Glen Lyon floating production storage and offloading vessel.

Petrofac BP assets strikes
BP’s Glen Lyon floating production storage and offloading vessel.

A total of 96.97% of votes cast by Unite members backed strikes, on a turnout of 78.57%.

Workers are expected to take part in a series of 24 and 48-hour stoppages.

But Unite has warned the situation could escalate to all-out strikes and a complete overtime ban.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said: “Sparrows members on these installations are ready to fight for a decent deal until they get one.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.
Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham. Image: Unite the Union

“The oil and gas industry is awash with record profits. In 2022 BP’s profits were £23 billion – more than double those for 2021.

“Corporate greed is at its peak in the offshore sector, because the workforce is seeing none of these astronomical profits coming into their pay packets or through improved terms and conditions.

“Unite will support our members every step of the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

‘Emphatic mandate’

Vic Fraser, regional officer for the union, said: “Unite has an emphatic mandate for industrial action from our members.

“For years employers and operators like BP have said offshore safety is their number one priority – but at the same time they treat this group with total contempt, not allowing them paid annual leave away from the equal time rotation most other offshore workers receive.

“Concerns about fatigue and physical and mental burnout are not being listened to and our members have had enough.

BP’s Clair Ridge asset west of Shetland is expected to be impacted. Image: DC Thomson

“Virtually all goods, including food and water, delivered to these BP installations are transferred by boat and it is the Sparrows personnel who are responsible for that safe transfer.

“The impact of the industrial action cannot, therefore, be overstated.”

A spokeswoman for Sparrows said: “We are disappointed that our employees working on BP assets, who are members of Unite, have voted in favour of industrial action.

“We have offered a revision to the terms and conditions and this remains on the table.”

BP’s Etap facilities are also likely to be hit. Image: PA

She added: “We will work with our client to ensure there is no increased risk to the safety of personnel or operations during periods of action.

“We remain committed to our employees and plan to meet union officials as soon as possible, and continue to engage in constructive discussions with them, our employees and client to bring this dispute to an end.”

A BP spokeswoman said: “BP is aware of the outcome of this ballot and we continue to liaise with the employing company, Sparrows. Safety is our top priority in all our operations.”

