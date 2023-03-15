Is this the best shortbread in the Highlands? Shortbread Showdown finalists revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The competition to find the Highland’s premier shortbread maker is heating up as the 21 finalists going to the grand final are revealed.

To celebrate the Highland’s favourite biscuit, Visit Inverness Loch Ness has launched the Shortbread Showdown, inviting businesses to put their best bake forward.

Regional contests whittled down 63 entrants to just 21, who will now battle it out at the grand final at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

Each business is representing its own region’s tourism business improvement district.

Who are the Shortbread Showdown finalists?

Inverness and Loch Ness (VILN): Coul House Hotel, Cabot Highlands, Downright Gabbler

(VILN): Coul House Hotel, Cabot Highlands, Downright Gabbler Moray (Visit Moray Speyside): The Bearded Chef, Timeliness Fashion and Beauty, Strathisla Distillery

(Visit Moray Speyside): The Bearded Chef, Timeliness Fashion and Beauty, Strathisla Distillery Nairn (VisitNairn): The Highland Weigh, The 1645 Inn, Vitamin Sea Nairn

(VisitNairn): The Highland Weigh, The 1645 Inn, Vitamin Sea Nairn Skye & Lochalsh (Skye Connect): Mackenzie’s Bakery, The Haven Guest House, Atholl House

(Skye Connect): Mackenzie’s Bakery, The Haven Guest House, Atholl House Dornoch (Visit Dornoch): Heartseed House B&B, Royal Golf House Dornoch, The Carnegie Club

(Visit Dornoch): Heartseed House B&B, Royal Golf House Dornoch, The Carnegie Club Caithness & Sutherland (Venture North): Castle & Gardens of Mey, Park Hotel, The Store Café

(Venture North): Castle & Gardens of Mey, Park Hotel, The Store Café Lochaber (Outdoor Capital of the UK): Ariundle Centre

(Outdoor Capital of the UK): Ariundle Centre Cairngorms (Visit Cairngorms): Speyside Centre, Apartment at Number 8

Judging panel made up of well known Highland bakers

Michael Golding. chief executive of VILN congratulated the finalists for their hard work as people in the Highlands have “very high standards” when it comes to shortbread.

The final is being judged by four well-known bakers from the Highlands, including Kirsten Gilmour from KJ’s Bothy Bakery, Jeni Iannetta from Bad Girl Bakery, Craig Wilson aka The Kilted Chef, and Steven Traill from Rain Bakery.

Craig Wilson said: “I am really looking forward to being part of the judging panel for the Highland Shortbread Showdown.

“Shortbread is one of my ultimate favourites, there is nothing better than the smell of shortbread baking in the oven and I’m excited to taste the different flavour combinations the finalists come up with.”