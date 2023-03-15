Is this the best shortbread in the Highlands? Shortbread Showdown finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Is this the best shortbread in the Highlands? Shortbread Showdown finalists revealed

By Ross Hempseed
March 15, 2023, 10:04 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 11:16 am
Finalists for the Highland Shortbread Showdown have been revealed. Image: VILN.
Finalists for the Highland Shortbread Showdown have been revealed. Image: VILN.

The competition to find the Highland’s premier shortbread maker is heating up as the 21 finalists going to the grand final are revealed.

To celebrate the Highland’s favourite biscuit, Visit Inverness Loch Ness has launched the Shortbread Showdown, inviting businesses to put their best bake forward.

Regional contests whittled down 63 entrants to just 21, who will now battle it out at the grand final at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

Each business is representing its own region’s tourism business improvement district.

One of three entrants from Moray is the Bearded Chef with his creamless Cranachan shortbread. Image: VILN.

Who are the Shortbread Showdown finalists?

  • Inverness and Loch Ness (VILN): Coul House Hotel, Cabot Highlands, Downright Gabbler
  • Moray (Visit Moray Speyside): The Bearded Chef, Timeliness Fashion and Beauty, Strathisla Distillery
  • Nairn (VisitNairn): The Highland Weigh, The 1645 Inn, Vitamin Sea Nairn
  • Skye & Lochalsh (Skye Connect): Mackenzie’s Bakery, The Haven Guest House, Atholl House
  • Dornoch (Visit Dornoch): Heartseed House B&B, Royal Golf House Dornoch, The Carnegie Club
  • Caithness & Sutherland (Venture North): Castle & Gardens of Mey, Park Hotel, The Store Café
  • Lochaber (Outdoor Capital of the UK): Ariundle Centre
  • Cairngorms (Visit Cairngorms): Speyside Centre, Apartment at Number 8

Judging panel made up of well known Highland bakers

Michael Golding. chief executive of VILN congratulated the finalists for their hard work as people in the Highlands have “very high standards” when it comes to shortbread.

The final is being judged by four well-known bakers from the Highlands, including Kirsten Gilmour from KJ’s Bothy Bakery, Jeni Iannetta from Bad Girl Bakery, Craig Wilson aka The Kilted Chef, and Steven Traill from Rain Bakery.

Highland shortbread showdown
The Inverness heat took place in the newly reopened Victorian Market food hall. Image: VILN.

Craig Wilson said: “I am really looking forward to being part of the judging panel for the Highland Shortbread Showdown.

“Shortbread is one of my ultimate favourites, there is nothing better than the smell of shortbread baking in the oven and I’m excited to taste the different flavour combinations the finalists come up with.”

