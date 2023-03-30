Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police cordoned off Academy Street in Inverness overnight and a 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a concern for person call.

Officers received reports of a concern for person after a woman climbed scaffolding in the area at around 9.15pm.

Fire crews were called to assist police shortly before 10pm last night.

Two appliances were sent, but one remained on standby throughout the night. It left at around 6.30am this morning.

Reports suggest crews were working outside the entrance to the Victorian Market.

Pictures from the scene show the city centre street was cordoned off while members of the emergency services used a ladder to access one of the buildings.

A police spokeswoman said: Around 9.15pm on Wednesday March 29, police received a concern for person call as a woman had climbed scaffolding in Academy Street, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for assessment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”