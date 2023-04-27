It’s been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be the attraction the city has been crying out for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be the attraction the city has been crying out for

After years of work, the castle will open to the public in 2025.

The rose window - well-known to Invernessians of a certain vintage - will be on show at the castle. Image: High Life Highland
By Stuart Findlay

A new “world-class” attraction in the Highland capital is within touching distance – and the team making it happen believe it will cause a stir across Scotland.

The sight of tourists climbing the steps outside Inverness Castle, peering into the building and then retreating with a bewildered expression on their face is one we were used to seeing.

It had been happening for years. And on numerous occasions in the past, exasperated politicians, city and business leaders bemoaned the missed opportunity.

But that all started to change with the signing of the Inverness city region deal in early 2016.

A lot has changed since then.

Inverness Sheriff Court – a major barrier in the way of giving the castle a new start –found a new state-of-the-art home on Longman Road in March 2020.

That allowed the process to give Inverness Castle a more appropriate role in the city to properly begin and three years down the line, things are taking shape nicely.

Excitement building as opening date nears

Inverness Castle is on track to re-open as a tourist attraction in 2025.

We still have two years to wait. But at the moment, the signs look very good.

Councillor Ian Brown, co-leader of the Inverness Castle project delivery group, is excited about how things are shaping up.

“I remember being in one of the early meetings and it wasn’t all that positive,” he said.

“Government bodies saw it purely as a tourist event. But we’ve always sold it as a Highland event.

“We want it to be for local people. And for them to want to come again and again.”

Councillor Ian Brown is excited about the project’s potential. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New visuals of what the finished product will look like were released today.

And a video showcasing what we should expect from each section followed.

It is impressive. And it looks like this could be something that will transform the city centre.

Councillor Brown added: “There is a lot of work still to be done inside. But we believe this will be a world-class attraction.

“We see it becoming the number one visitor attraction in the Highlands. It will scream out ‘quality’.”

500,000 visitors target

Few people will be expecting the castle to rival a global phenomenon like the Loch Ness Monster.

But there is clearly a huge amount of tourists who arrive in Inverness, using it as a gateway to other places.

Like Loch Ness, Skye and the NC500.

If keeping people in Inverness for longer is the target, the castle attraction will be a huge help.

And it could help inject some much needed life into the city centre too.

An artist’s impression of the castle’s garden. Image: High Life Highland

An ambitious target of attracting 500,000 visitors a year has been set.

That’s more than the 420,000 that visit Stirling Castle every year, but fewer than Edinburgh Castle’s 1.3 million.

Highland Council interim depute chief executive Malcolm Macleod believes Inverness Castle will be a “national-level visitor experience”.

He said: “We want it to be just as popular and known as Edinburgh Castle and Stirling Castle.

“500,000 is our target but hopefully we can go beyond that. The way this has been designed, it’s for everybody.

“It’s a real mixture of Highland history and culture. But it will also be an experience that we are not used to in Inverness.”

