Inverness GALLERY: ‘Emotion, courage, tears and laughter’ as hundreds take part in Race for Life Inverness Despite the cloudy and grey day, droves of spectators also descended upon Bught Park. By Lauren Taylor May 14 2023, 3.48pm Share GALLERY: ‘Emotion, courage, tears and laughter’ as hundreds take part in Race for Life Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/5727769/race-for-life-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out for the Race for Life in Inverness today. Image: Jasperimage. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation