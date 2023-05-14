Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee says Sir Alex Ferguson treated Real Madrid final like any other match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee says Sir Alex Ferguson treated Real Madrid final like any other match

McGhee was back at Pittodrie to take part in the 40th annivsary celebrations of Aberdeen's European Cup Winners' Cup win.

By Sean Wallace
Mark McGhee shows the European Cup-Winners Cup to fans from the St Clair when it docked in Aberdeen. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. 13.5.1983.
Mark McGhee shows the European Cup-Winners Cup to fans from the St Clair when it docked in Aberdeen. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. 13.5.1983.

Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee could feel Sir Alex Ferguson’s “breath on the back of my neck” as he crossed for the most important goal in Aberdeen’s history.

McGhee had burst down the left wing in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final with just eight minutes remaining of extra-time.

The lottery of a penalty shoot-out against Euro giants Real Madrid was looming ever closer when McGhee collected a pass from Peter Weir.

The only problem was as the clock ticked down McGhee was tired and had to dig out a cross with his weaker foot from a pitch heavy with torrential rain.

He could feel the legendary manager watching.

The pressure to deliver was immense.

McGhee focused on lifting the cross into the box and hoped a team-mate would be on the end of it.

Thankfully it was John Hewitt and he headed home for the dramatic winner in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen boss Alex Ferguson is held aloft by his players after winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg. Image: SNS

McGhee said: “For the winning goal I knew John was keeping up with me because he is quicker.

“At the time I couldn’t think of anything else.

“I was right footed and could just feel the manager’s breath on the back of my neck as I went to cross the ball on my left foot.

“Knowing that it wasn’t my best foot and that it was muddy, wet and I was tired and I had to get the ball off the ground.

“I can still remember just concentrating and trying to get the ball in there.

“Just trusting that someone would be on the end of it.”

‘We were motivated and determined beyond the norm’

McGhee netted seven goals on the route to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in 1983.

He scored twice in the 5-1 semi-final win against Belgian club Waterschei in the semi-final first leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s travelling party in Gothenburg included the presence of legendary manager Jock Stein, then Scotland national boss.

Stein had guided Celtic to European Cup glory in 1967.

The Gothenburg Greats at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. 

Sir Alex invited Stein to the final as an official guest to offer a valuable voice of experience.

Throughout the build-up to the final, Sir Alex focused on what Aberdeen could do, not the Spanish giants.

McGhee said: “One of the things I think he did brilliantly was that he played it down.

“At no point did he allow us to learn too much about Real Madrid or worry too much about them.

“He kept us away from the papers and played it down as to the opposition.

“He talked about us all the time and going into the game it was the same.

“It was all about everyone doing their jobs and taking the opportunity.

“He said it was an opportunity.

“That we have done amazing to get here so let’s go out there and finish it.

“We were motivated and determined beyond the norm.

“We were a fit bunch of lads, that was one thing about that team, so we still had a bit of running left in us regardless of the conditions.

“Exhaustion set in after the game, not after.”

Willie Miller with the European Cup Winners’ Cup trophy during the Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Impact of the Gothenburg Greats

McGhee was back at Pittodrie this week for celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Cup Winners’ Cup trophy glory.

The Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC were awarded the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen at a ceremony at Pittodrie on Friday.

They also went onto the pitch to an ovation from the fans before the kick-off of the Dons’ 0-0 draw with Hibs.

McGhee insists the reputation and impact of the Gothenburg Greats extends far beyond the Granite City.

He regularly sees that.

A banner is unveiled in the Red Shed to commemorate the Gothenburg Greats. Image: SNS.

McGhee explained: “I had coffee with a friend recently and he said he was 11 at the time and remembers watching the final with his dad.

“He is from down in Brighton and is a Brighton supporter.

“The number of people from around the world that I have talked to and have told me they watched that game.

“As we were such a minnow, a provincial side playing Real Madid a lot of people looking from the outside who were neutrals were fascinated by that dynamic.

“However it was a dynamic we didn’t quite feel because Sir Alex didn’t allow us to feel it.

“There was a huge thing between us, that we had taken care of Bayern Munich and he reminded us of things like that.”

In pictures: Packed Pittodrie celebrates the Gothenburg Greats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]