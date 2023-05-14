Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee says Sir Alex Ferguson treated Real Madrid final like any other match

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee could feel Sir Alex Ferguson’s “breath on the back of my neck” as he crossed for the most important goal in Aberdeen’s history.

McGhee had burst down the left wing in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final with just eight minutes remaining of extra-time.

The lottery of a penalty shoot-out against Euro giants Real Madrid was looming ever closer when McGhee collected a pass from Peter Weir.

The only problem was as the clock ticked down McGhee was tired and had to dig out a cross with his weaker foot from a pitch heavy with torrential rain.

He could feel the legendary manager watching.

The pressure to deliver was immense.

McGhee focused on lifting the cross into the box and hoped a team-mate would be on the end of it.

Thankfully it was John Hewitt and he headed home for the dramatic winner in Gothenburg.

McGhee said: “For the winning goal I knew John was keeping up with me because he is quicker.

“At the time I couldn’t think of anything else.

“I was right footed and could just feel the manager’s breath on the back of my neck as I went to cross the ball on my left foot.

“Knowing that it wasn’t my best foot and that it was muddy, wet and I was tired and I had to get the ball off the ground.

“I can still remember just concentrating and trying to get the ball in there.

“Just trusting that someone would be on the end of it.”

‘We were motivated and determined beyond the norm’

McGhee netted seven goals on the route to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in 1983.

He scored twice in the 5-1 semi-final win against Belgian club Waterschei in the semi-final first leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s travelling party in Gothenburg included the presence of legendary manager Jock Stein, then Scotland national boss.

Stein had guided Celtic to European Cup glory in 1967.

Sir Alex invited Stein to the final as an official guest to offer a valuable voice of experience.

Throughout the build-up to the final, Sir Alex focused on what Aberdeen could do, not the Spanish giants.

McGhee said: “One of the things I think he did brilliantly was that he played it down.

“At no point did he allow us to learn too much about Real Madrid or worry too much about them.

“He kept us away from the papers and played it down as to the opposition.

“He talked about us all the time and going into the game it was the same.

“It was all about everyone doing their jobs and taking the opportunity.

“He said it was an opportunity.

“That we have done amazing to get here so let’s go out there and finish it.

“We were motivated and determined beyond the norm.

“We were a fit bunch of lads, that was one thing about that team, so we still had a bit of running left in us regardless of the conditions.

“Exhaustion set in after the game, not after.”

Impact of the Gothenburg Greats

McGhee was back at Pittodrie this week for celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Cup Winners’ Cup trophy glory.

The Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC were awarded the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen at a ceremony at Pittodrie on Friday.

They also went onto the pitch to an ovation from the fans before the kick-off of the Dons’ 0-0 draw with Hibs.

McGhee insists the reputation and impact of the Gothenburg Greats extends far beyond the Granite City.

He regularly sees that.

McGhee explained: “I had coffee with a friend recently and he said he was 11 at the time and remembers watching the final with his dad.

“He is from down in Brighton and is a Brighton supporter.

“The number of people from around the world that I have talked to and have told me they watched that game.

“As we were such a minnow, a provincial side playing Real Madid a lot of people looking from the outside who were neutrals were fascinated by that dynamic.

“However it was a dynamic we didn’t quite feel because Sir Alex didn’t allow us to feel it.

“There was a huge thing between us, that we had taken care of Bayern Munich and he reminded us of things like that.”