Inverness 83-year-old woman reported missing from Inverness found 'safe and well'

When last seen, she was wearing an off-white waist-length cotton jacket, black skirt, tights and black sandals.

By Lauren Taylor
May 27 2023, 9.34am

An 83-year-old woman reported missing from Inverness in the early hours of the morning found "safe and well".

Margaret Robertson was last seen at around 5.45am in the Hilton area of the city.

Officers were growing concerned for her welfare and launched a public appeal for help to trace the 83-year-old.

Police have now confirmed she has been found "safe and well" and have thanked the public for their assistance.
