Inverness street closed following chemical spill

A city centre street in Inverness has been cordoned off as firefighters deal with reports of a chemical spill.

Emergency services were called to Burnett Road, near the police station, shortly before 12.30pm.

Two fire crews were sent from Inverness to assist the police, with two other appliances being scrambled from Aberdeen – including a detection identification and monitoring unit.

It is understood the emergency services are dealing with a chemical spill.

Crews have been spotted in the area wearing haz-mat suits.

It is not clear where the leak has come from, or what substance it is.

Only one fire appliance remains at the scene now.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as they deal with a report of a chemical spill in Burnett Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A road closure is in place at Burnett Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

More as we get it.