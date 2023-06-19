Business Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe oil terminal secure pay rise Equ8ans FM employees get 8.1% backdated to last April. By Ryan Duff June 19 2023, 4.26pm Share Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe oil terminal secure pay rise Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5860546/workers-at-shetlands-sullom-voe-oil-terminal-secure-pay-rise/ Copy Link 0 comment The Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland. Image: EnQuest [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation