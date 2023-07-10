Man hurled racist abuse at Inverness train staff amid cancellations

A man hurled racist abuse at a railway station worker – as they tried to help passengers impacted by cancelled trains.

British Transport Police are investigating the incident at Inverness Train Station, which happened at about 9.40am on Monday, June 12.

A member of the station staff was assisting customers with cancelled trains and alternative arrangements when a man began using racist language towards him.

The suspect is described as being white, 5ft 10ins and of heavy build. He is thought to be about 62, and had short grey hair and thick glasses.

The incident happened at the gate line near platforms three and four.

Several witnesses went to check if the victim was OK.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses who can help them trace the man to get in touch. Contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300067320.