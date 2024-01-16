Inverness Fire crews send out water rescue boat at Torvean Bridge in Inverness Emergency services are at the scene at the Caledonian Canal. By Ross Hempseed January 16 2024, 10.43am Share Fire crews send out water rescue boat at Torvean Bridge in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6337974/water-rescue-at-torvean-bridge-in-inverness/ Copy Link Image: DC Thomson. Fire crews including a water rescue team have raced to Torvean Bridge in Inverness to carry out a water rescue. Crews were called at around 9.48am to a help carry out a water rescue on the Caledonian Canal near the Inverness Leisure Centre. At the scene were a number of police cars, two fire appliances and two ambulances. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently involved in a water rescue at the Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness. “We were called at 9.48am by the Scottish Ambulance Service. “We have two appliances in attendance and a water rescue boat.” More as we get it.