Fire crews send out water rescue boat at Torvean Bridge in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Fire crews send out water rescue boat at Torvean Bridge in Inverness

Emergency services are at the scene at the Caledonian Canal.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

Fire crews including a water rescue team have raced to Torvean Bridge in Inverness to carry out a water rescue.

Crews were called at around 9.48am to a help carry out a water rescue on the Caledonian Canal near the Inverness Leisure Centre.

At the scene were a number of police cars, two fire appliances and two ambulances.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently involved in a water rescue at the Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness.

“We were called at 9.48am by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We have two appliances in attendance and a water rescue boat.”

More as we get it.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Former police officer and nightmare neighbour had knife outside Inverness address
Inverness Sheriff Court
Danger driver spared jailed over mystery blackout that left other motorist disabled
Bill's widow Bet McAllister (centre) with son Ker and daughter Gemma and the new trophy Image Ewen Weatherspoon.
Highland sports award to be presented in memory of Bill McAllister
A heavy police presence remains at the scene at Gilbert Street near the River Ness
'I heard screaming': Injured man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' in Inverness
Overnight snowfall has caused travel chaos across the region.
IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads
Snowfall causes travel chaos in Aberdeen.
Everything we know so far: Travel chaos to continue into Tuesday as heavy snowfall…
Police presence at Mackintosh Road. Image: Facebook.
Man charged after Inverness disturbance as 51-year-old taken to hospital
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted lawyer and a man cleared of murder
Police dog Chief in Inverness.
Chief uses 'magic nose' to sniff out £15,000 of cannabis in Inverness raid
Tracey Griffin, from Inverness. Image: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire.
Inverness clairvoyant failed to predict own 'murder' in latest episode of The Traitors