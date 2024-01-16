Fire crews send out water rescue boat at Torvean Bridge in Inverness

Fire crews including a water rescue team have raced to Torvean Bridge in Inverness to carry out a water rescue.

Crews were called at around 9.48am to a help carry out a water rescue on the Caledonian Canal near the Inverness Leisure Centre.

At the scene were a number of police cars, two fire appliances and two ambulances.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently involved in a water rescue at the Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness.

“We were called at 9.48am by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We have two appliances in attendance and a water rescue boat.”

More as we get it.