Elgin gull deterrent goes ahead for second year: But where should they be located?

Sonar devices aimed at deterring urban gulls from breeding will be installed across Elgin for a second year.

And this time the scheme will be extended.

All six Elgin councillors have agreed around £20,000 from the town’s common good fund can be spent on hiring, installing and maintaining the devices.

A total of eight were used over a 12-week period during spring and early summer last year.

Elgin urban gull deterrent extended

That number is expected to rise to 10. Also the length of time they are in place could be extended.

And Elgin Bid is increasing their gull deterrent machines from two to four.

In 2023 some properties saw a drop of between 80% and 90% in the number of nests.

And on a few of buildings there were none at all.

However the machines failed to make an impact in some areas including Ashgrove and Muirfield Road.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers said: “We had significant success with it last year.

“But we did find there were areas it didn’t cover.

“Officers are aware that we need extra ones and there will be discussions on where they need to go.”

A decision on where to place devices is expected later this month.

Possible locations include Dr Gray’s Hospital and Elgin police station.

Where should new gull deterrent sonar devices go in Elgin?

As the hospital site is elevated, it is believed a machine there will give better coverage.

And the police station is being considered as a particularly aggressive gull nested there last summer, and persistently dive-bombed pedestrians.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter said: “Legislation around tackling seagulls is very strict and prevention and deterrence are really the only options available.

“I would encourage both householders and businesses who haven’t done so already, to consider what preventative measures they can take to help tackle this challenge.”

He added nesting prevention measures help stop damage to drainage systems that can cause dampness.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar said: “Gulls are an issue the residents of Elgin consistently raise.

“And I’m pleased that through the common good we were able to fund sonic devices which saw some success during the 2023 nesting season.

“That being said, it takes a number of years to break the nesting patterns of the birds so I am hopeful that we can take on lessons learned from last year to see even more success going forward.”

Egg and nest removal

As well as installing the sonar devices vermin control experts also removed 50 nests and around 80 eggs.

And they found many eggs were not fertilised.

Hawks and lasers were also used to try and prevent the birds from nesting.

It is illegal to kill gulls or disturb their nests without an appropriate licence.