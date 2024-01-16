Elgin gull deterrent goes ahead for second year: But where should they be located?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin gull deterrent goes ahead for second year: But where should they be located?

Dr Gray's and the police station are in the running to get the sonar devices.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Sonar devices will be used again during the breeding season to control Elgin's urban gull problem.
Sonar devices will be used again during the breeding season to control Elgin's urban gull problem. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sonar devices aimed at deterring urban gulls from breeding will be installed across Elgin for a second year.

And this time the scheme will be extended.

All six Elgin councillors have agreed around £20,000 from the town’s common good fund can be spent on hiring, installing and maintaining the devices.

A total of eight were used over a 12-week period during spring and early summer last year.

Elgin urban gull deterrent extended

That number is expected to rise to 10. Also the length of time they are in place could be extended.

And Elgin Bid is increasing their gull deterrent machines from two to four.

In 2023 some properties saw a drop of between 80% and 90% in the number of nests.

And on a few of buildings there were none at all.

However the machines failed to make an impact in some areas including Ashgrove and Muirfield Road.

Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers.
Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers said: “We had significant success with it last year.

“But we did find there were areas it didn’t cover.

“Officers are aware that we need extra ones and there will be discussions on where they need to go.”

A decision on where to place devices is expected later this month.

Possible locations include Dr Gray’s Hospital and Elgin police station.

Where should new gull deterrent sonar devices go in Elgin?

As the hospital site is elevated, it is believed a machine there will give better coverage.

And the police station is being considered as a particularly aggressive gull nested there last summer, and persistently dive-bombed pedestrians.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter said: “Legislation around tackling seagulls is very strict and prevention and deterrence are really the only options available.

“I would encourage both householders and businesses who haven’t done so already, to consider what preventative measures they can take to help tackle this challenge.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter.
SNP councillor for Elgin Sourh Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added nesting prevention measures help stop damage to drainage systems that can cause dampness.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar said: “Gulls are an issue the residents of Elgin consistently raise.

“And I’m pleased that through the common good we were able to fund sonic devices which saw some success during the 2023 nesting season.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar.
Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar.

“That being said, it takes a number of years to break the nesting patterns of the birds so I am hopeful that we can take on lessons learned from last year to see even more success going forward.”

Egg and nest removal

As well as installing the sonar devices vermin control experts also removed 50 nests and around 80 eggs.

And they found many eggs were not fertilised.

Hawks and lasers were also used to try and prevent the birds from nesting.

It is illegal to kill gulls or disturb their nests without an appropriate licence.

Spotlight on seagulls

Conversation