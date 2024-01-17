Inverness mother won’t give up on finding son’s body after police call off search

A heartbroken mother has vowed to never give up searching for her son’s body after he fell from a bridge in Inverness.

On November 19 last year, Selina Stewart reported her son, Gary, missing after the 22-year-old failed to get in touch with her.

The 53-year-old was later contacted by police who told her CCTV footage had shown Gary falling from Kessock Bridge just hours before.

Over the past two months, Selina has been relentlessly searching for her son after police searches of the Beauly Firth stood down.

She said she feels let down by emergency services who have “forgotten about” her son.

She said: “I just feel that he’s out there and he’s been forgotten about. He needs to be found.”

More tragedy for mum of missing Inverness man

Seven years ago, Selina lost another son, Joe, who took his own life when he was just 17.

She said: “There wasn’t much of an age difference between Joe and Gary, and they were very, very close.”

Selina has been issuing her own appeals to people walking in the area to keep an eye out for Gary or his clothing.

He was last seen wearing a black Stone Island jumper, jeans and a pair of black On Cloud trainers. His mobile phone was later found at the scene.

She said: “I’ve found boots, I’ve found shoes, I’ve found trainers. It makes me wonder how many other poor souls are lying in there that have been forgotten about?”

She claims that police searches have not been thorough enough. She also said she cannot understand why a missing person appeal was never issued for her son.

The family hired a specialist dog team and they picked up the scent of human remains under the bridge.

She said: “I feel like they could have worked with these guys and maybe Gary would have been brought home.

“There’s a lot of frustration and anger here. I feel like we’re just left to get on with it and nobody cares.

“Gary was loved. He had a family that loved him.”

Police carried out ‘extensive searches’ before standing down

Chief Inspector Judy Hill said numerous specialist resources had carried out a thorough search to locate Gary.

She said: “Officers, supported by specialist resources including the dive and marine unit and our partners at the coastguard, have carried out extensive searches in relation to missing man Gary Stewart from Inverness.

“These searches have now concluded and we have been in contact with Gary’s family to update them.

“We understand how difficult a time this has been for Gary’s family and we will continue to act on all information we receive regarding his whereabouts.”

CI Hill added: “I would urge anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our enquiries to contact 101, quoting incident number 1058 of 20 November, 2023.”