Solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub opens at Raigmore Hospital

A new solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub has been installed at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The “Papilio3” pop-up hub is the first of its kind in Scotland and will be used to charge the fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) already in operation at the hospital.

It has been built around a recycled shipping container and includes 12 charge points which are boosted by renewable energy.

These can be used to fast charge EVs driven by hospital staff and visitors.

The pop-up solar car park and facilities have been installed by industry leaders 3ti who say they are addressing the growing demand for “accessible and convenient” charging in the area.

Accessible EV charging at Raigmore Hospital

The “Papilio3” generates an average of 18MWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of more than 63,000 miles of EV range.

It is also hoped the addition will encourage more Highland residents to make the switch to an EV in the near future.

Brian Johnstone, head of energy, environment and sustainability at NHS Highland, said: “As part of our commitment to supporting the delivery of healthcare in the future, we understand that our environmental responsibilities go beyond our own services.

“As an organisation, we are looking to develop innovative ways to harness electricity and utilise renewable energy on-site which Papilio3 is a great example of.

“With the introduction of Papilio3, NHS Highland is now in better positioned to support patients, staff and visitors with EVs at Raigmore.

“We hope that this investment in EV infrastructure helps to convince others to make the switch over to zero-emission vehicles.”