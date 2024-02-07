Solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub opens at Raigmore Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub opens at Raigmore Hospital

The new hub in Inverness can fast charge up to 12 electric vehicles using renewable energy.

By Ellie Milne
Car in EV charging hub at Raigmore Hospital
The new EV charging hub at Raigmore Hospital. Image: PFPR.

A new solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub has been installed at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The “Papilio3” pop-up hub is the first of its kind in Scotland and will be used to charge the fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) already in operation at the hospital.

It has been built around a recycled shipping container and includes 12 charge points which are boosted by renewable energy.

These can be used to fast charge EVs driven by hospital staff and visitors.

Charging hub at Raigmore
The Papilio3 integrates solar with existing local power to fast charge EVs. Image: PFPR.

The pop-up solar car park and facilities have been installed by industry leaders 3ti who say they are addressing the growing demand for “accessible and convenient” charging in the area.

Accessible EV charging at Raigmore Hospital

The “Papilio3” generates an average of 18MWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of more than 63,000 miles of EV range.

It is also hoped the addition will encourage more Highland residents to make the switch to an EV in the near future.

Brian Johnstone, head of energy, environment and sustainability at NHS Highland, said: “As part of our commitment to supporting the delivery of healthcare in the future, we understand that our environmental responsibilities go beyond our own services.

Raigmore charging hub
The charging hub can be used by hospital staff and visitors. Image: PFPR.

“As an organisation, we are looking to develop innovative ways to harness electricity and utilise renewable energy on-site which Papilio3 is a great example of.

“With the introduction of Papilio3, NHS Highland is now in better positioned to support patients, staff and visitors with EVs at Raigmore.

“We hope that this investment in EV infrastructure helps to convince others to make the switch over to zero-emission vehicles.”

Why driving an EV across the Highlands isn’t all an electric dream

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court
Man disfigured in Dingwall bottle assault but has 'no ill feelings' towards attacker
Colin Baillie in 2018 when he was given the Freedom of Inverness for his sporting achievements. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Use Inverness battery storage scheme to help fund leisure facilities, says local sport legend
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. New 3G pitch approved for Inverness Campus Picture shows; An impression of the Inverness Campus 3G pitch.. Inverness. Supplied by HIE Date; 15/05/2023
'Is one pitch too much to ask for?' Inverness rugby club angry and frustrated…
Train flooding
Heavy rain wreaks havoc on travel plans throughout the Highlands as flood warning issued
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14046841b) A shop assistant works at a Co-op supermarket in London, Britain, 08 August 2023. Co-op supermarkets are being targeted by violent shoplifting gangs with figures indicating some 1,000 incidents of shoplifting and violent crime every day, the retailer has revealed. Police are unable to stop the rise in supermarket raids, as vulnerable staff are left alone to simply watch as their stores are emptied out by shoplifting gangs. Co-op supermarkets hit by daily shoplifing and violent crime, London, United Kingdom - 08 Aug 2023
Are people shoplifting to survive? Figures show huge increase in theft in Inverness
The paw prints trail in Inverness
Inverness paw print trail to stay after councillors agree they can't risk the cost…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sandon Urquhart handed unpaid work for threatening behaviour towards ex Picture shows; Sandon Urquart public fB profile pic / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum
Estate agents from across Inverness have had their say on what the property market has in stall this year.. Image: DC Thomson Design, Macleod and MacCallum, Tailormade Moves, Graham and Sibbald
Will house prices rise or fall in Inverness? We asked experts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – stripper's sex attacks and a paedophile teacher
Domestic abuser survivors Lorna Buchanan and Mattison May.
'He no longer holds any power over me': Survivors open up about life after…