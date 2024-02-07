Derek Adams set for Ross County future talks after 5-0 loss at Motherwell

Boss Derek Adams is set for talks with Ross County chiefs over his future after Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at Motherwell.

The punishing scoreline at Fir Park means the Dingwall team are winless in their last nine fixtures in all competitions.

They sit 11th in the Premiership – the relegation play-off spot.

There are now huge question marks over whether Adams, who was only reappointed County manager for a third time in late November, replacing sacked gaffer Malky Mackay, will remain in post.

Adams told BBC Scotland after the Motherwell defeat he will discuss County’s continued perilous league position with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

“Maybe give me a bit of time to think things through, because I’ve got to look at the bigger picture here, not just for myself, but for Ross County Football Club as well,” Adams said.

“It is in a difficult position. It was in a difficult position when I went in and it still is now.”

He was then asked: “Does that mean you will consider your own position then, Derek, to see if it is better for Ross County, even if you move on?”

In reply, the Staggies boss said: “Listen, I will have a conversation with the chairman and CEO and go from there.

“From my point of view, I’ve tried to come in and help the situation. It’s a difficult situation this football club is in. I said that many weeks ago.

“I was open-eyed, I was honest. I looked at it and all I can say is I’m not surprised.

“That’s difficult for me to say because Ross County Football Club is a fabulous football club, but at this moment in time it’s in a really difficult circumstance.”

County are five points behind St Johnstone above them, with the Perth Saints due to play Hearts on Wednesday evening.

The only consolation for County is they have a six-point lead over rock-bottom Livingston, who travel to Kilmarnock tonight.

When Adams arrived, County were still 11th, but only above Livi on goal difference.

Early wins against St Mirren (1-0) and Motherwell (3-0) created a lift, but they’ve now not won since December 5, and County have posted just those two wins since Adams returned to the club, across 12 fixtures.

The Staggies were booed off the pitch by their small band of fans at Fir Park and many have taken to social media to call for the manager to be axed.

The focus has also been on Adams since he blasted the standard of football in Scotland after his side’s late 1-0 defeat against Dundee.

He even claimed his previous team, Morecambe, had been 100 times better than the County side he inherited.

‘Seven players are out injured’, Adams says, as he slams basic errors for defeat

Speaking to the written press at Fir Park on Tuesday, Adams described his shock at the scoreline against Motherwell as he blamed basic defensive errors for the manner of the defeat, though he also pointed to the Staggies’ injury list.

During the January transfer window, Adams added seven new faces, who quickly need to settle and perform to a higher standard, like the rest of the ailing side.

On Tuesday, the best County player was goalkeeper George Wickens, who Adams admitted helped limit the scoreline at five.

The manager explained the club’s injury crisis led to such a hectic period of winter window recruitment, and this upheaval is not helping.

He said: “We have a situation where seven players are out injured at this moment in time, the majority of them are requiring operations. We had to do it (bring in a lot of new faces).

“Tonight, we took on a right-back and played him at left-centre half.

“We don’t have anyone else in the building to play there. These are difficult circumstances.”

With County out of the Scottish Cup after losing 3-0 to Championship opponents Partick Thistle last month, the team have a free weekend before facing title-chasing Rangers in the league at Ibrox next Wednesday.

When asked whether having extra time to work with his squad might help, Adams added: “Football’s not about that.

“As football players – in and out of possession – you have to be better.

“Football isn’t rocket science. It’s seeing your man, seeing your player and having the ability to pass the ball and make decisions on and off the ball.

“We didn’t do that well enough tonight.”

Last season, under Mackay, County required a stunning comeback penalty shoot-out victory against Partick Thistle in the play-off final to retain their place in the top-flight after finishing 11th.