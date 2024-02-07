Derek Adams set for Ross County future talks after 5-0 loss at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams set for Ross County future talks after 5-0 loss at Motherwell

The under-pressure Dingwall manager points to the club's "difficult position" as Tuesday's Fir Park rout leaves Staggies further adrift in 11th place.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County boss Derek Adams watches on as his team crash to a 5-0 loss at Motherwell on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
Boss Derek Adams is set for talks with Ross County chiefs over his future after Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at Motherwell.

The punishing scoreline at Fir Park means the Dingwall team are winless in their last nine fixtures in all competitions.

They sit 11th in the Premiership – the relegation play-off spot.

There are now huge question marks over whether Adams, who was only reappointed County manager for a third time in late November, replacing sacked gaffer Malky Mackay, will remain in post.

Adams told BBC Scotland after the Motherwell defeat he will discuss County’s continued perilous league position with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

“Maybe give me a bit of time to think things through, because I’ve got to look at the bigger picture here, not just for myself, but for Ross County Football Club as well,” Adams said.

“It is in a difficult position. It was in a difficult position when I went in and it still is now.”

He was then asked: “Does that mean you will consider your own position then, Derek, to see if it is better for Ross County, even if you move on?”

In reply, the Staggies boss said: “Listen, I will have a conversation with the chairman and CEO and go from there.

“From my point of view, I’ve tried to come in and help the situation. It’s a difficult situation this football club is in. I said that many weeks ago.

“I was open-eyed, I was honest. I looked at it and all I can say is I’m not surprised.

“That’s difficult for me to say because Ross County Football Club is a fabulous football club, but at this moment in time it’s in a really difficult circumstance.”

County are five points behind St Johnstone above them, with the Perth Saints due to play Hearts on Wednesday evening.

The only consolation for County is they have a six-point lead over rock-bottom Livingston, who travel to Kilmarnock tonight.

When Adams arrived, County were still 11th, but only above Livi on goal difference.

Early wins against St Mirren (1-0) and Motherwell (3-0) created a lift, but they’ve now not won since December 5, and County have posted just those two wins since Adams returned to the club, across 12 fixtures.

The Staggies were booed off the pitch by their small band of fans at Fir Park and many have taken to social media to call for the manager to be axed.

The focus has also been on Adams since he blasted the standard of football in Scotland after his side’s late 1-0 defeat against Dundee.

He even claimed his previous team, Morecambe, had been 100 times better than the County side he inherited.

‘Seven players are out injured’, Adams says, as he slams basic errors for defeat

Speaking to the written press at Fir Park on Tuesday, Adams described his shock at the scoreline against Motherwell as he blamed basic defensive errors for the manner of the defeat, though he also pointed to the Staggies’ injury list.

During the January transfer window, Adams added seven new faces, who quickly need to settle and perform to a higher standard, like the rest of the ailing side.

On Tuesday, the best County player was goalkeeper George Wickens, who Adams admitted helped limit the scoreline at five.

The manager explained the club’s injury crisis led to such a hectic period of winter window recruitment, and this upheaval is not helping.

He said: “We have a situation where seven players are out injured at this moment in time, the majority of them are requiring operations. We had to do it (bring in a lot of new faces).

“Tonight, we took on a right-back and played him at left-centre half.

“We don’t have anyone else in the building to play there. These are difficult circumstances.”

Ross County's Jordan White, James Brown and Simon Murray during their Premiership hammering at Motherwell. Image: SNS.
With County out of the Scottish Cup after losing 3-0 to Championship opponents Partick Thistle last month, the team have a free weekend before facing title-chasing Rangers in the league at Ibrox next Wednesday. 

When asked whether having extra time to work with his squad might help, Adams added: “Football’s not about that.

“As football players – in and out of possession – you have to be better.

“Football isn’t rocket science. It’s seeing your man, seeing your player and having the ability to pass the ball and make decisions on and off the ball.

“We didn’t do that well enough tonight.”

Last season, under Mackay, County required a stunning comeback penalty shoot-out victory against Partick Thistle in the play-off final to retain their place in the top-flight after finishing 11th.

Conversation