Five new electric vehicle charge points fitted at Inverness shopping centre

Shoppers will now be able to charge their electric vehicles while they peruse the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

The centre has installed five EV charging points in the car park.

For:EV provided electric charge points, including four 25kW DC charge points and one 22kW AC charger to the centre, which can charge two vehicles simultaneously.

The chargers will have the capacity to charge more than 100 vehicles per day and are located beyond the car park’s barrier.

Currently, Inverness has another charging point for electric vehicles in the Rose Street car park, with 12 available Tesla charge points.

Other stations are located at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Castle Street, Bunchrew House and the Spectrum Centre.

Jackie Cuddy, Eastgate Shopping Centre manager, said: “Creating a sustainable future is important to the Eastgate team, playing a key role in our decision-making processes.

“Wherever possible we are taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and increase sustainability.

“These new electric vehicle charge points will support our commitment and provide charging for those visiting with electric vehicles from both the local community and those visiting from further afield.”

Lindsay Wallace, chief executive of For:EV said: “The drive to net zero is at the heart of our business, and we were delighted that the team at Eastgate were like-minded as a business in their desire to get these charge points in place.”