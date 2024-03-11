‘I don’t want to walk away’: Inverness shop owner determined to return to work after attack left him hospitalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

‘I don’t want to walk away’: Inverness shop owner determined to return to work after attack left him hospitalised

The popular business will have a limited reopening this week.

By John Ross
Lucas Story recovers at home in Inverness with his wife Ingrid. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lucas Story recovers at home in Inverness with his wife Ingrid. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lucas Story still has nightmares about a carjacking that left him hospitalised and facing spending time in a wheelchair.

The traumatic event has left physical and mental scars.

It also forced him to close his popular business in the Inverness Victorian Market in the run up to Christmas last year.

The 72-year-old has run Story Chocolates with wife Ingrid since 2002 but fears he will not be able to return to work for several months.

That would be a year after the attack.

As Ingrid, 73, plans to re-open the shop two days a week from later this week, the couple have spoken of the impact the incident on December 19 has had on their lives.

Couple determined to keep business going

They also underlined their determination to continue their business for their customers and staff.

Lucas explained how he was driving from their home to take chocolates to the shop around 9am on December 19 when he spotted two men.

One proceeded to throw a beer can at his van and when he got out to check for damage he was brutally attacked.

Lucas said he was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken leg. Despite his injuries, he threw himself onto the car bonnet to try to stop it being driven away.

Lucas Story is unable to work for a year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He was thrown off and the attackers ran off with the car keys and his phone.

He spent five days in intensive care and six weeks in total in hospital.

In that time his leg was infected, he suffered a blood clot in his lungs and he also contracted Covid.

Now back home, the fateful day has changed his life considerably.

Used to working up to 15 hours a day on the business, he is now unable to help in the shop or at home after being told his recovery will take around a year.

Currently using a walking frame, he is due to have another operation on his leg and will then need to use a wheelchair temporarily.

Complete panic

Lucas said: “I still have nightmares, seeing the whole scene again every day.

“In hospital, I was in complete panic. I was thinking ‘How are we going to run the business?

“It’s very hard for Ingrid to do things on her own. She cannot do that much when she is my carer also. What’s going to happen?”

He is resolved to return to the shop when he can, probably by Christmas.

He added: “Being inactive for a whole year is killing the business.

“We are trying to do what we can and open two or three days a week.

“I don’t want to walk away because then they (his attackers) have won. I also have responsibilities to our customers and staff.”

The shop in the Victorian Market has been closed since the alleged incident in December

Lucas’ ordeal was the latest heartbreaking news for the couple who three years ago lost their youngest child Gunnar, 43, after a fall.

Their daughter Sabine, 53, has long Covid and needs a heart valve replaced. Eldest son Gunther, 56, has suffered a heart attack and his brother Jurgen, 54, was diagnosed last year with bladder cancer.

Ingrid said she wants to continue running the shop and has been encouraged by messages of support from customers and fellow traders.

“I’m trying to keep the shop open as we have had no income for three months.

“I do what I can, but I cannot do it all on my own.

“In the long term, I don’t know when Lucas will be ok again.

“The shop is my life. When I see it in darkness without any colour I feel so sad.”

Father Christmas of the market

Story Chocolates is a popular business year-round, but particularly on special occasions.

At Easter and Christmas, its window display is one of the market’s main attractions.

Cameron Macfarlane, the Victorian Market manager, said: “What happened was a shock to everyone in the market.

“When I walk past the shop and see it closed it’s very sad, not just because it’s not open but also because we know what happened to Lucas. He was the Father Christmas of the market.

“Even if it’s just for two days a week, it will be great to have it back, for the market but also for the shop’s customers.”

Cameron Macfarlane says he is delighted the shop is re-opening Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of the carjacking.

They made no plea.

Conversation