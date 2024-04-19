Inverness home with iconic red telephone box for sale

Open plan living space? Check.

Off-street parking and a large back garden? Check.

Your own red phone box? Check.

A detached house in the Drakies area of Inverness has gone on the market complete with an iconic red fixture in the back garden.

The phone box – and the three-bedroom house it comes with – can be bought for offers over £230,000.

Bright interior and open plan ground floor

The house enjoys an open plan living space on the ground floor with a kitchen, dining room and lounge.

The comfortable lounge benefits from the light and connects in an open plan to the dining room.

The dining room connects to the kitchen, which provides access to the rear garden.

Much like its iconic telephone box, the house is bright throughout, with plenty of natural light.

Upstairs are three bedrooms with either an integrated wardrobe or cupboard.

The bathroom is also upstairs.

Famous red phone box centrepiece of spacious back garden

Located in the “sought after” area of Drakies in Inverness, the house has easy access to a number of amenities.

Close by is Raigmore Hospital, Inshes Retail Park and Drakies Primary School, making it “ideal for a family home.”

The listing boasts: “The convenience of this location cannot be overstated.”

The house also comes with an expansive back garden.

The iconic red telephone box is included with the selling price of the house.

The house is listed on property website Rightmove for offers over £230,000.