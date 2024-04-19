Inverness home with iconic red telephone box for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness home with iconic red telephone box for sale

The property in the Drakies area comes with a very British fixture in the back garden.

By Bailey Moreton
This Inverness house has a unique selling point - an old-fashioned phone box in the back garden. Image: eXp UK/Rightmove
This Inverness house has a unique selling point - an old-fashioned phone box in the back garden. Image: eXp UK/Rightmove

Open plan living space? Check.

Off-street parking and a large back garden? Check.

Your own red phone box? Check.

A detached house in the Drakies area of Inverness has gone on the market complete with an iconic red fixture in the back garden.

The phone box – and the three-bedroom house it comes with – can be bought for offers over £230,000.

This Inverness house has three bedrooms and an iconic red telephone box in the garden. Image: eXP UK/Rightmove

Bright interior and open plan ground floor

The house enjoys an open plan living space on the ground floor with a kitchen, dining room and lounge.

The comfortable lounge benefits from the light and connects in an open plan to the dining room.

The dining room connects to the kitchen, which provides access to the rear garden.

The house is bright throughout with an open plan ground floor. Image: eXp UK/Rightmove

Much like its iconic telephone box, the house is bright throughout, with plenty of natural light.

Upstairs are three bedrooms with either an integrated wardrobe or cupboard.

The bathroom is also upstairs.

The kitchen is on the ground floor and overlooks the spacious back garden. Image: eXP UK/Rightmove

Famous red phone box centrepiece of spacious back garden

Located in the “sought after” area of Drakies in Inverness, the house has easy access to a number of amenities.

Close by is Raigmore Hospital, Inshes Retail Park and Drakies Primary School, making it “ideal for a family home.”

The listing boasts: “The convenience of this location cannot be overstated.”

This Inverness house has a unique selling point. Image: eXp UK/Rightmove

The house also comes with an expansive back garden.

The iconic red telephone box is included with the selling price of the house.

The house is listed on property website Rightmove for offers over £230,000.

Conversation