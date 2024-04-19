Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up

A man has been ordered to pay his friend £1,500 in compensation after raining punches on him in a row over a comment about his partner.

Peter Gribble “snapped” and subjected the man to a “sustained attack” outside The Royal British Legion in Banchory.

The pair, who are both members, had been drinking together inside, but as they left Gribble, 43, lashed out when the man made a comment.

He floored his victim with a flurry of punches and continued to rain blows as his victim lay stricken on the ground.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just after 8pm on March 22.

She said: “The accused and complainer exited the locus via a backdoor onto a courtyard where they engaged in conversation.

‘This conduct was entirely unacceptable’

“Shortly afterwards, the accused punched the complainer to his head approximately 10 times.

“The complainer attempted to shield his face and the accused continued to punch him, resulting in him falling to the ground.

“While the complainer was on the ground, the accused continued to punch him on the head and others came to the aid of the man.”

Ms Laird said the matter was reported to police but the victim would not engage, insisting he had just “tripped”.

The man also refused medical treatment but was observed to have bleeding and swelling to his eye, cuts to his chin, swelling to his cheek and a broken dental veneer.

Gribble, of Hollybush Lane, Crathes, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly: “While they were in the courtyard my client maintains the complainer was miscalling and defaming his partner and mother of his three children.”

The solicitor said Gribble’s partner had been having health issues, causing them to be under “great strain”.

He added: “He snapped under that strain and reacted in the manner described.”

He said the dad-of-three apologises and has no previous convictions for violence.

Mr Kelly said Gribble runs a car detailing and carpet cleaning business, adding: “He feels he’s let himself down and had received some adverse publicity as a result.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “This conduct was entirely unacceptable.

“It’s quite clear this was a sustained attack.”

He ordered Gribble to pay his victim £1,500 in compensation and imposed a further fine of £520.

