Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up

Peter Gribble "snapped" and subjected the man to a "sustained attack" outside The Royal British Legion in Banchory.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been ordered to pay his friend £1,500 in compensation after raining punches on him in a row over a comment about his partner.

Peter Gribble “snapped” and subjected the man to a “sustained attack” outside The Royal British Legion in Banchory.

The pair, who are both members, had been drinking together inside, but as they left Gribble, 43, lashed out when the man made a comment.

He floored his victim with a flurry of punches and continued to rain blows as his victim lay stricken on the ground.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just after 8pm on March 22.

She said: “The accused and complainer exited the locus via a backdoor onto a courtyard where they engaged in conversation.

‘This conduct was entirely unacceptable’

“Shortly afterwards, the accused punched the complainer to his head approximately 10 times.

“The complainer attempted to shield his face and the accused continued to punch him, resulting in him falling to the ground.

“While the complainer was on the ground, the accused continued to punch him on the head and others came to the aid of the man.”

Ms Laird said the matter was reported to police but the victim would not engage, insisting he had just “tripped”.

The man also refused medical treatment but was observed to have bleeding and swelling to his eye, cuts to his chin, swelling to his cheek and a broken dental veneer.

Gribble, of Hollybush Lane, Crathes, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly: “While they were in the courtyard my client maintains the complainer was miscalling and defaming his partner and mother of his three children.”

The solicitor said Gribble’s partner had been having health issues, causing them to be under “great strain”.

He added: “He snapped under that strain and reacted in the manner described.”

He said the dad-of-three apologises and has no previous convictions for violence.

Mr Kelly said Gribble runs a car detailing and carpet cleaning business, adding: “He feels he’s let himself down and had received some adverse publicity as a result.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “This conduct was entirely unacceptable.

“It’s quite clear this was a sustained attack.”

He ordered Gribble to pay his victim £1,500 in compensation and imposed a further fine of £520.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen thug admits spitting 'blood mixed with saliva' at police officer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death
Maciej Was, who carried out the Tillydrone flat assault
Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Large cannabis farm found in Fraserburgh
Patryk Pogodzinski, who knocked out a woman's tootth on an Aberdeen street
Man knocked out woman's tooth during brawl on Aberdeen street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to…