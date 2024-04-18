Police locked in stand-off at property in Inverness

Police have been engaged in a stand-off at an Inverness property this afternoon.

It is understood the incident at Madras Street, which is still ongoing, began before 3pm today.

Images submitted to The Press and Journal show police officers with riot shields at the scene in the Merkinch area of the city.

Several police vans have also been parked in the area, as well as a fire engine.

The area has been cordoned off to the public due to safety concerns.

A man has been seen standing at a window within the property in question, looking outside.

One eye witness said furniture had been thrown from the second floor flat.