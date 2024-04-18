Inverness Police locked in stand-off at property in Inverness Police and fire fighters remain at the scene in the Merkinch area of the city. By Ross Hempseed April 18 2024, 5:11 pm April 18 2024, 5:11 pm Share Police locked in stand-off at property in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6438188/police-called-to-stand-off-inverness-property/ Copy Link Police with riot shields at the scene in Inverness. Image: Supplied. Police have been engaged in a stand-off at an Inverness property this afternoon. It is understood the incident at Madras Street, which is still ongoing, began before 3pm today. Images submitted to The Press and Journal show police officers with riot shields at the scene in the Merkinch area of the city. Fire crews at the scene. Image: Supplied. Several police vans have also been parked in the area, as well as a fire engine. The area has been cordoned off to the public due to safety concerns. A man has been seen standing at a window within the property in question, looking outside. One eye witness said furniture had been thrown from the second floor flat. Police vans at the scene. Image: Supplied.