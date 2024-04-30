‘Keep valuables out of sight’: Jewellery and tools stolen in Inverness house raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Keep valuables out of sight’: Jewellery and tools stolen in Inverness house raids

Two properties were broken into in the Crown area.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Midmills Road.
Officers are appealing for information after two break-ins and thefts in the Crown area of Inverness. Image: Google Maps

Officers are appealing for information following two break-ins in the Crown area of Inverness.

Police have warned residents to store all valuables out of sight as a result of the thefts.

Jewellery and a tool box were stolen from a house on Midmills Road after the property was broken into between 3.30pm and 4.45pm on Friday, April 26.

Meanwhile, jewellery was also stolen from a property on Crown Drive, which was broken into between 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 16 and 3.30pm on Sunday, April 28.

Police appeal after break-ins in Inverness Crown area

Police have launched an appeal following the break-ins and thefts.

Officers are asking neighbours in the area to come forward with relevant CCTV footage.

Detective Constable Pamela Dugdale, Inverness CID, said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone that may have seen anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam recordings that may assist our inquires to contact us.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to take all precautions available to ensure that their homes are as secure as possible before leaving and store all valuables out of sight.”

