‘Keep valuables out of sight’: Jewellery and tools stolen in Inverness house raids

Officers are appealing for information following two break-ins in the Crown area of Inverness.

Police have warned residents to store all valuables out of sight as a result of the thefts.

Jewellery and a tool box were stolen from a house on Midmills Road after the property was broken into between 3.30pm and 4.45pm on Friday, April 26.

Meanwhile, jewellery was also stolen from a property on Crown Drive, which was broken into between 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 16 and 3.30pm on Sunday, April 28.

Police have launched an appeal following the break-ins and thefts.

Officers are asking neighbours in the area to come forward with relevant CCTV footage.

Detective Constable Pamela Dugdale, Inverness CID, said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone that may have seen anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam recordings that may assist our inquires to contact us.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to take all precautions available to ensure that their homes are as secure as possible before leaving and store all valuables out of sight.”