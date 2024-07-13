Eastgate Centre: how retail trends have changed the Highlands’ shopping mall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eastgate Centre: how retail trends have changed the Highlands’ shopping mall

The centre opened in 1983 with 34 shops. John Ross
John Ross
The Eastgate Centre under construction in 1982. Image -AJL Archives
The Eastgate Centre under construction in 1982. Image -AJL Archives

Shopping trends come and go, but the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has been a constant in the heart of Inverness for more than 40 years.

The original centre opened in 1983 with 34 shops operating under the one roof.

What were the first shops in the centre?

Marks & Spencer, Boots, Fine Fair Supermarket, Mothercare, Ratners Jewellers and Dorothy Perkins were among the stores in the early days.

A view of Eastgate in 1977. Image AJL Archive

People also remember fondly some of the first food outlets, including KFC, Pizza Hut and Lorimers.

Another feature was the Noah’s Ark clock which was an instant hit with shoppers and their children.

It is still a popular gathering place to see and hear the landmark timepiece come to life on the hour.

Extension almost doubled the number of stores

In 1997 plans were submitted to nearly double the number of Eastgate Centre outlets to 64.

A £70 million extension was completed in 2003 and included a bridge link to the other side of the road and to the Safeway Superstore.

The new Noah’s Ark musical clock was an original feature of the centre. Image AJL Archive

At the time Eastgate II was one of the most impressive planning projects in Scotland.

It was expected to bring an additional 70,000 shoppers a week to the 160,000 already visiting Eastgate.

Debenhams switched to Eastgate

The extension opened in 2003 with a three-floor Debenhams as its anchor.

Debenhams was originally expected to anchor another shopping development in Inverness.

However, the plans by MFI Properties in nearby Academy Street did not go ahead.

Work on Eastgate II starts to take shape. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The extension brought more new retailers including Mango, Schuh, La Senza, New Look, Principles, East, Claire’s Accessories, Warehouse, H&M, USC, Warner Bros, Ottakar’s and Quiz.

As part of the project, a 100-year-old warehouse was demolished and rebuilt 50 yards away in Falcon Square at a cost of more than £1 million to use for retail.

Centre brings out the crowds

An estimated 250,000 shoppers flocked to the new Eastgate II the weekend after it opened.

The final piece of public art was completed with the unveiling of a 71ft hooded falcon sculpture in Falcon Square.

Crowds of Christmas shoppers in the Eastgate Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The following year, Christmas shoppers swelled the number of people visiting Eastgate to 500,000 in the first two weeks of December.

A proposed revamp in 2016 envisaged a rooftop bar, civic space, restaurants and a multiplex cinema which did not happen.

New food court opens

Debenhams shut in 2020 and the centre has also seen a number of shop closures including most recent departures Crew Clothing, Joules and Schuh.

In 2023 a £2 million new food court opened including a traditional Scottish restaurant from former MasterChef: The Professionals champion Gary Maclean.

The centre food court in 2023. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Recently the centre has introduced non-retail outlets to adapt to shopping habits.

These include a Royal Bank of Scotland branch, a NHS vaccination centre and the Highlands’ first Discovery College.

Could we see a car showroom, library or museum next to shops in the Eastgate Centre of the future?

