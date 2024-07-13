Restaurant review: Maharaj invites you to visit the heart of India on Aberdeen’s Union Street

When you’re craving a quality curry, nothing else will suffice. And for anyone that’s admittedly not the greatest of cooks, like myself, a solid option is to count on the experts at a local restaurant/takeaway.

Both fancying Indian cuisine last week, my boyfriend Josh and I took to Maharaj, the latest restaurant to open its doors on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The decision was a no-brainer given that I’d spoken with the venue’s consultant chef Syed Abdul Hamid about the new food spot back in May, and subsequently shared what customers can expect at Maharaj in a Press and Journal article.

The exterior, interior and food sounded incredible, and when I browsed through some pictures of the restaurant, I was in awe.

However, I soon realised that it has to be seen in-person to be appreciated to the fullest.

Maharaj Restaurant offers an escape to the enchanting world of India

Maharaj boasts a capacity of 60 and is a tribute to the rich cultural tapestry and culinary heritage of India.

As soon as you step inside and are kindly greeted by a member of the team, you’re transported to the heart of India and its majestic Mughal era.

There are artificial garlands at the entrance, as well as in the bar area and by the front window which overlooks Union Street. This section also boasts striking wall art.

I adored how vibrant Maharaj was from the outset. This theme continues throughout the restaurant as customers will also spot bunting, more artificial floral arrangements, posters and my personal favourite touch, hanging umbrellas.

It’s full of life.

Josh and I were swiftly escorted to our table, which was inside one of the intimate booths. Each booth is named after a state in India and is designed with that state’s colours. Within seconds, we were in Agra.

A hanging lantern lit up the table as we sunk into our snug, comfortable velvet seating.

There was no denying that a great deal of time and effort went into the interior, and we loved every minute of soaking it up. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, there’s more décor to admire around the corner (quite literally).

Complimentary papadoms to kick things off, followed by our ‘mouth-watering’ starters

I was the designated driver, so requested a glass of water. Josh on the other hand opted for a Cobra (£5.50), which he told me is a quintessential beer to pair with Indian food.

I must admit, we knew our orders before arriving. I thought it wise given that I tend to be very indecisive when it comes to picking dishes at Indian restaurants. There are just so many tempting options, and those on the Maharaj menu are of no exception.

Plus, the pair of us were famished.

Two (complimentary) papadoms were placed in front of us in a metal serving basket. In a separate basket were three dips that were bursting with colour and flavour, plus olives.

The standout dip was red in colour – and I’m kicking myself for not inquiring about its ingredients. There was a distinct tomato flavour with sweet and spicy notes that danced on the tongue. We kept going back for more throughout our meal.

As the restaurant gradually filled up, our mouth-watering starters arrived.

For me it was the monk island (£8.95), comprising a skewer of succulent grilled monkfish marinated in olive oil, garlic and lime juice and drizzled with truffle oil.

Sliced green pepper, tomato and onion were in the mix too.

The fresh monkfish was buttery and garlicky with a slight char on the outside adding some smokiness. I’m not exaggerating when I say it melted in the mouth.

I was on cloud nine.

Josh quickly got stuck into his finger bite sizzler (£8.95). His dish included tandoori mixed chicken, lamb, prawn, Boti kebab and sliced onion served on a hot oval cast-iron skillet.

We watched as the meats sizzled away, and took in the superb aromas. Like my seafood, he said the taste and texture of everything was on point.

A separate plate boasted two pieces of pakora and leafy greens.

Enjoying a traditional Indian dish and a plate unique to Maharaj for the main course

As expected, we hoovered up the starters.

“Would you like a short break, or your mains now?” asked one of our servers.

Josh and I looked at each other, both knowing there was only one answer – the latter. We smiled and said we’re ready when they are.

A classic Indian dish was on the cards for Josh, the butter Amer with chicken (£14.95). The delicate and silky sauce contained mild spices, yoghurt, fresh cream, cashew nut, pistachios and a hint of mango.

The portion contained plenty of tender chicken, which he was delighted about.

As for my main – the ‘Garden 21’ (£15.95) – it was unlike anything I’ve tried before. The dish was previously recommended to me by Syed, and I’ve been speaking very highly of the plate to friends and family since ordering it.

Dark green in colour, there was a delicious blend of 21 fresh herbs and spices in the sauce. I squeezed some lime across the plate, bringing a nice level of zingyness.

Diners can choose to add slow cooked duck, seabass, vegetables, slow cooked beef, and more. However, I went for lamb, and I’d urge you to do the same. It was juicy, soft and mild allowing the sauce to take centre stage.

Aromatic garlic naan (£3.50) and two portions of fluffy pilau rice (£2.90 each) were our chosen sides.

The verdict: ‘Maharaj is now my favourite Indian restaurant in the north-east’

Craving something sugary to round off the meal, Josh enjoyed the Asian pan fried banana (£6.95) for dessert.

A sweet, gooey banana was encased in a crispy golden-brown crepe topped with chocolate and caramel sauce. His craving was satisfied.

We left the restaurant grinning from ear-to-ear with full bellies. This wasn’t only due to the high calibre of the food, but also the interior and incredible team. I couldn’t speak more highly of them.

It’s safe to say that Maharaj is now my new favourite Indian restaurant in the north-east.

Information

Address: 470 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TS

T: 01224 675021

W: maharajaberdeen.co.uk

Price: £70.55 for two starters, two mains, two sides, one dessert and one beer

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Guide dogs only

Scores: