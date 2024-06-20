‘Nothing comes close to having that face-to-face connection’: Discovery College gets ready to open its doors in Eastgate Centre after delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Nothing comes close to having that face-to-face connection’: Discovery College gets ready to open its doors in Eastgate Centre after delay

In-person support will add to online courses provided by charity in Inverness

By John Ross
Peer support worker Debbi Fraser at the Discovery College. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Peer support worker Debbi Fraser at the Discovery College. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After an unexpected delay, the Highlands’ first Discovery College is about to open its doors to provide in-person support in Inverness.

The centre, in a former shopping unit in the Eastgate Centre, held a formal launch in September.

Led by mental health charity Centred Scotland, the facility planned to offer online and face-to-face courses and peer support for people dealing with mental health or substance use issues.

Once-a-week opening next month

While online classes continued, the shutters came down on the Eastgate base ahead of an expected busy pre-Christmas period helping people dealing with isolation, loneliness and stress.

The charity said it had to find a substantial amount of funding due to “ever-escalating costs and unexpected setbacks”.

This included a £17,000 bill for additional fire safety equipment.

With the work done, with the help of fundraising and the Eastgate Centre, the Discovery College in Inverness is getting ready for a “soft launch” in the third week of July.

Peer support mentor Debbie Wiebe and Callum Ross, the Discovery College’s tranisitional manager. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This will see it open for face-to-face peer support, initially once a week on Wednesdays.

It is planned to eventually close the charity’s base in Tomnahurich Street and move services to Eastgate.

The college will also shortly house the Rape and Sexual Abuse Service Highland.

The idea is to have a community space to access and get support on a range of issues in a less clinical setting.

Already it has an arts space and sensory room as well as offices. It is also hoped to provide conference facilities in future.

‘Come in and speak to someone’

Peer support worker Debbi Fraser said: “Nothing comes close to having that face-to-face connection.

“Online is great for a lot of people, but face-to-face for me is invaluable.”

She said there is a need to provide mental health support “upstream” rather than at a critical stage.

“You don’t need to be at you lowest point to come to the Discovery College.

“If you have just had a bad day, had a bereavement, lost your job or struggling with motivation and just not yourself, come in and speak to someone.”

The college had to shut after holding a launch in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Debbie Wiebe, a peer support mentor with the Western Canada Peer Training Society in Calgary, is visiting the college.

She said: “The Discovery College here, and what we’re doing in Calgary, is promoting dignity through learning and risk taking. You learn from making mistakes.”

She said the college complements other health service support and offers hope to people with a range of issues.

“You can feel judged in other parts of the system. Here it is judgement-free.

‘We are walking beside them’

“It’s acceptance and through that belonging that we’ve been on the same journey we know hope is there for you.

“We hold the hope until people sometimes get there themselves, but we are walking beside them.”

Callum Ross, the college’s transitional manager, said it has continued to operate and provide support while the Eastgate site’s opening was stalled.

“It provides a real connection for people if they feel they don’t belong.

People at the official launch last September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Opening the doors will mean a guaranteed connection with a peer supporter.”

He said the service is running a “bare bones” service due to scarce funding and needs long-term support.

“If there is no funding it can’t continue, and we are struggling like any other charity.”

Conversation