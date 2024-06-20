‘Nothing comes close to having that face-to-face connection’: Discovery College gets ready to open its doors in Eastgate Centre after delay

After an unexpected delay, the Highlands’ first Discovery College is about to open its doors to provide in-person support in Inverness.

The centre, in a former shopping unit in the Eastgate Centre, held a formal launch in September.

Led by mental health charity Centred Scotland, the facility planned to offer online and face-to-face courses and peer support for people dealing with mental health or substance use issues.

Once-a-week opening next month

While online classes continued, the shutters came down on the Eastgate base ahead of an expected busy pre-Christmas period helping people dealing with isolation, loneliness and stress.

The charity said it had to find a substantial amount of funding due to “ever-escalating costs and unexpected setbacks”.

This included a £17,000 bill for additional fire safety equipment.

With the work done, with the help of fundraising and the Eastgate Centre, the Discovery College in Inverness is getting ready for a “soft launch” in the third week of July.

This will see it open for face-to-face peer support, initially once a week on Wednesdays.

It is planned to eventually close the charity’s base in Tomnahurich Street and move services to Eastgate.

The college will also shortly house the Rape and Sexual Abuse Service Highland.

The idea is to have a community space to access and get support on a range of issues in a less clinical setting.

Already it has an arts space and sensory room as well as offices. It is also hoped to provide conference facilities in future.

‘Come in and speak to someone’

Peer support worker Debbi Fraser said: “Nothing comes close to having that face-to-face connection.

“Online is great for a lot of people, but face-to-face for me is invaluable.”

She said there is a need to provide mental health support “upstream” rather than at a critical stage.

“You don’t need to be at you lowest point to come to the Discovery College.

“If you have just had a bad day, had a bereavement, lost your job or struggling with motivation and just not yourself, come in and speak to someone.”

Debbie Wiebe, a peer support mentor with the Western Canada Peer Training Society in Calgary, is visiting the college.

She said: “The Discovery College here, and what we’re doing in Calgary, is promoting dignity through learning and risk taking. You learn from making mistakes.”

She said the college complements other health service support and offers hope to people with a range of issues.

“You can feel judged in other parts of the system. Here it is judgement-free.

‘We are walking beside them’

“It’s acceptance and through that belonging that we’ve been on the same journey we know hope is there for you.

“We hold the hope until people sometimes get there themselves, but we are walking beside them.”

Callum Ross, the college’s transitional manager, said it has continued to operate and provide support while the Eastgate site’s opening was stalled.

“It provides a real connection for people if they feel they don’t belong.

“Opening the doors will mean a guaranteed connection with a peer supporter.”

He said the service is running a “bare bones” service due to scarce funding and needs long-term support.

“If there is no funding it can’t continue, and we are struggling like any other charity.”