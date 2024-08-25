Passengers warned of security delays at Inverness Airport due to ‘technical issue’

Passengers at Inverness Airport are being warned of delays at security due to a “technical issue”.

People using the airport are being urged to turn up early as it is taking longer to process passengers at the security gate.

Loganair, which operates flights from the airport, says the issue could affect passengers for several days.

A statement from Inverness Airport on X said: “Due to a technical issue at Inverness airport we are currently experiencing longer delays in processing passengers through security.

“Passengers are advised to arrive early and go through to the departure lounge.”

Loganair posted on X: “We are aware of essential maintenance at security search at Inverness Airport over the next few days.

“We recommend you arrive at the airport in plenty of time prior to your flight to ensure your airport journey is smooth.”

The airline says its flights are continuing to run as scheduled.

The nature of the technical issue has not been confirmed.

