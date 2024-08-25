Passengers warned of security delays at Inverness Airport due to ‘technical issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Passengers warned of security delays at Inverness Airport due to ‘technical issue’

Loganair says the issue could last several days.

By Bryan Copland
The exterior of a terminal building at Inverness Airport.
Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Passengers at Inverness Airport are being warned of delays at security due to a “technical issue”.

People using the airport are being urged to turn up early as it is taking longer to process passengers at the security gate.

Loganair, which operates flights from the airport, says the issue could affect passengers for several days.

A statement from Inverness Airport on X said: “Due to a technical issue at Inverness airport we are currently experiencing longer delays in processing passengers through security.

Passengers advised to arrive early at Inverness Airport due to security delays

“Passengers are advised to arrive early and go through to the departure lounge.”

Loganair posted on X: “We are aware of essential maintenance at security search at Inverness Airport over the next few days.

“We recommend you arrive at the airport in plenty of time prior to your flight to ensure your airport journey is smooth.”

The airline says its flights are continuing to run as scheduled.

The nature of the technical issue has not been confirmed.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Inverness

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson to release 'brutally honest' autobiography
Alison Mason, Alasdair MacDonald and Anne Fraser study the family tree. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keeping it in the family: Inverness archive centre staff discover they are all related
An impression of what the Academy Street plans would look like.
Debate: Is the proposed pedestrianisation of Academy Street good for Inverness?
4
An offer from Ketan Makwana's company Seventy7 Ventures was accepted by the Caley Thistle board but the deal has now collapsed. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The trail of destruction left behind by the 'fantasist' investor who nearly got…
3
Drink-driver Kerri Mackintosh. Image: Facebook
Highland mum drove children home from nursery while five times the limit
Red Hot Highland Fling.
Inverness' Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September '18 Donald Morrison, home mission worker for the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) who is based in Inverness with the obscene parcel which he received in the post recently.
Highland church missionary guilty of violent domestic abuse against wife
The court heard that the revenue from the supply of cocaine ranged from £67,000 to £84,000. Photo: Shutterstock
Undercover operation in Inverness snares County Lines cocaine dealer
Black Isle Bar owner David Gladwin and manager of Blackfriars pub, Graham Calley, were among those in attendance at a heated debate this morning in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
'How has it gone this far?': Inverness businesses demand say on 'fundamentally flawed' Academy…
The Kessock Bridge. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Drivers warned over Kessock Bridge journeys as high winds hit Inverness

Conversation